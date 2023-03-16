Justin Bieber Gets His Smile Back Nine Months after Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber has shared an update on his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

On Wednesday (March 15), the singer revealed that he had his smile back for the first time in nine months.

“Wait for it…” he wrote as the caption on his Instagram story before flashing a gleaming smile to the camera. When he first announced his diagnosis, Bieber couldn’t even flare his nostril on the right side of his face. Check out screenshots from the video, below.

The singer’s face was left partially paralyzed in June 2022 due to the rare virus. The diagnosis caused Bieber to put a pause on his tour, which he later canceled entirely. After Bieber postponed his tour, he took to social media to explain the toll performing for an extended period of time would have on his body.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber explained at the time. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he continued. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this. I love you all passionately.”

Days after canceling the tour, Bieber made a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud California. The pair performed their collaborative single “Private Landing.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs following a case of shingles. It affects the nerves in the face and ear, causing a rash as well as paralysis (per the Mayo Clinic). The syndrome can be serious for people with immune system problems.

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)