Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Dates of Justice World Tour Following Recent Health Diagnosis

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour, nearly a year after revealing he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).

Bieber was scheduled to perform in the U.S., Europe, and Australia on the 2023 leg of his tour. The official Twitter page for the Justice World Tour shared that all ticket holders would receive a full refund.

In 2022, Bieber was forced to postpone the tour several times before sharing with fans that he was diagnosed with RHS, a condition that caused paralysis on one side of his face.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs following a case of shingles, which can affect the facial nerves near the ear, causing a rash as well as hearing loss and paralysis in the face, according to the Mayo Clinic. Ramsay Hunt is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and starting treatment within a few days of diagnosis can help in the recovery, which typically takes several weeks. The syndrome can be serious for people with immune system problems.

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

Bieber came down with the rare virus in June during the North American leg of his tour and decided to postpone the run of dates to recover. In a video announcement, Bieber explained that the entire right side of his face was unable to move. “Obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” Bieber said at the time.

Following his original announcement, Bieber shared an update with fans and said, “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”

Shortly after revealing his diagnosis, Bieber returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31 and played a handful of concerts in Europe before performing at Rock in Rio in September. That same month, Bieber revealed in an Instagram Story that he was canceling the remainder of the tour dates to “take time to rest and get better” and make his health a priority.

Bieber’s sixth album, Justice, featuring Burna Boy, Chance the Rapper, and Khalid, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

