Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance at Rolling Loud after Canceling Tour

Amid his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS), Justin Bieber recently canceled the remainder of his Justice World Tour. Despite that news, the singer took to the stage alongside Don Toliver during his set at Rolling Loud California this weekend.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Bieber was one of a few special guests Toliver brought out. James Blake and Kali Uchis also made an appearance. Toliver enlisted the three artists to help bring his latest LP, Love Sick, to life. Each of the artists took on their respective collaborative tracks.

Blake first took the stage for “Let Her Go,” followed by Uchis singing “4 Me” and Bieber with a rendition of “Private Landing.”

Bieber came bounding onto the stage, joint in hand, singing the opening line She wanna come this way / Heat it up, microwave. Toliver brought the crowd to another level by screaming “Biebs in this motherf****er” as the song was coming to a close.

Check out the performance, below.

The Rolling Loud performance marked Bieber’s first public performance since Brazil’s Rock in Rio in September of last year.

Bieber announced that he would be stepping away from performing in June 2022 after being diagnosed with RHS, which left his face partially paralyzed.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber wrote in a statement last year. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

The singer performed a series of shows in Europe before deciding that the strain was too much.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber said at the time. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)