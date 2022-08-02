Justin Bieber Returns for First Concert Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber appears to be on the mend as the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31. It was his first performance since being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Fans in attendance took to social media to document the moment, showcasing the singer to be in good health. Across the set, he seemed to deliver the same energy and vocal prowess fans have come to know. Check out a few fan-shot videos of the performance below.

After his performance, Bieber posted a series of photos on Instagram that documented the show. “Luv u guys and I missed you,” he wrote as the caption.

Bieber came down with the rare virus—which affects the nerves in the face and ear, causing temporary paralysis—in June while amid the North American leg of his tour. He ultimately decided to postpone the run, taking time to recover.

In the video announcement, Bieber explained that the entire right side of his face was unable to move. “Obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” he said at the time.

The Biebs was already starting to feel better a few days after the original announcement, giving fans an update saying, “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.”

Starting with the show in Lucca, Bieber will continue trekking along Europe well into the fall. He will then move on to legs in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Justin Bieber at the 2022 Lucca Summer Festival

Justin Bieber ft Beliebers singing hold on in Lucca Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/JeYzFCvDxJ — Alyssa💫 (@onelifebieberss) July 31, 2022

Justin Bieber just performed. This man has such a great voice! @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/FCIn1bHPDS — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) August 1, 2022

no because justin bieber singing 'swap it out' aka one of the best songs on journals while shirtless is the hottest thing ever pic.twitter.com/zbRJT9W0v0 — sophia (@jcurnalstin) July 31, 2022

