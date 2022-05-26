Justin Timberlake Sells Entire Music Catalog to Hipgnosis

Hipgnosis Song Management has acquired 100 percent of Justin Timberlake’s copyright, ownership, and financial interests (of the Writer and Publisher’s Share of Public Performance income), and catalog of musical compositions.

Under the acquisition, made on behalf of Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by Blackstone, Hipgnosis has the worldwide administration rights to Timberlake’s compositions, subject to the remaining Universal Music term of administration rights, which expires in 2025.

“Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” said Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, in a statement. ” His hit songs including ‘Cry Me A River,’ ‘Rock Your Body,’ ‘SexyBack,’ ‘My Love,’ ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around,’ ‘Suit & Tie,’ ‘Mirrors’ and ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ are amongst the most iconic of the period.”

He added, “Putting this deal together has been a complete labor of love … and I’m delighted to welcome them all to the Hipgnosis Family. This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship important to us all.”

A singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor, Timberlake has become one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years with more than 150 million records sold – 88 million as a solo artist and 70 million with NSYNC – earning 10 Grammy Awards (39 total nominations), 11 MTV Video Music Awards, including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, 20 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, nine ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, and more throughout his career.

“I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis,” said Timberlake. “He [Mercuriadis] values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

