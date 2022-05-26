Tim McGraw, Brothers Osborne Speak Out in Wake of Uvalde Murders— “This SHOULD NOT be Acceptable“

In the wake of the horrific murders of 19 children and 2 teachers earlier this week, big-name artists have spoken out calling for bipartisanship and even common-sense gun laws.

Selena Gomez, Bette Midler, Death Cab for Cutie, and Taylor Swift were among many artists who have spoken out about the tragic event.

And now more artists are speaking out, including Brothers Osborne and Tim McGraw.

“Hear that folks? That’s the sound of nothing is going to change,” wrote Brothers Osborne on Twitter, sarcastically. The message comes, of course, in the wake of many, many shootings—including school shootings—where laws about gun control still haven’t changed.

The band also shared many tweets about politicians and the amount they receive from the National Rifle Association.

Hear that folks? That’s the sound of nothing is going to change. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 25, 2022

McGraw wrote an extensive letter to his three-million Twitter followers:

“I cannot even fathom the pain the families in Uvalde are feeling.

To me, this isn’t about political sides, personal freedoms, or beliefs. We, as human beings, need to realize that we have a disease that needs recognition, treatment, and a cure. I’m not intelligent enough to know what that cure is, but I am intelligent enough, as most people are, to understand that we must have real, unbiased dialogue and action about what/how to work toward a solution.

“Divisive rhetoric has done zero to help this problem—it’s only made it worse. For one minute, let’s set aside our idealistic views and concentrate on the kind of world we want our children to grow up in. This sort of tragedy has become far too common, far too acceptable. This shouldn’t have been acceptable 20 years ago, 4 years ago, or one week ago. This SHOULD NOT be acceptable. This is not normal.”