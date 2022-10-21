K. Flay Announces She’s Gone Deaf in One Ear After “Freak” Occurrence

Grammy-nominated artist K.Flay has announced she’s gone deaf in one ear.

The 37-year-old took to Twitter to share the news with an upbeat attitude despite the trauma it must inevitably be causing the prolific songwriter and performer.

She wrote, “kinda can’t believe i’m typing this, but i am officially deaf in my right ear. tho i was lucky enough to receive incredible medical treatment, none of the interventions were effective. on the plus side, i am now 15% more handsome, 30% smarter, and 50% better at Metallica riffs.”

She added, upon receiving support from fans, “I LOVE U GUYS SO FREAKING MUCH TRULY FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT OK NOW TIME TO MAKE MORE RIPPERS”

The “Blood in the Cut” singer has been updating fans for the past few weeks about her health condition (and her song, “High Enough,” recently going platinum), saying, “love u sm.”

She added on the social media platform, “hey everyone, just wanted to give you an update on how things are going.”

Previously, K.Flay said of the experience, “Some not-so-great news: last week, i woke up without any hearing in my right ear and severe vertigo. got to the hospital ASAP and have been lucky enough to receive treatment from some of the best docs who specialize in ENT-otolaryngology. i’ve been diagnosed with SSNHL (sudden sensorineural hearing loss) and labyrinthitis, which is basically when a virus gets inside your ear canal and attacks the hair cells, doctors don’t really know how or why it happens—it’s just one of those freak things (and not related to the KJ climb for anyone wondering about that).

“I’ll be undergoing treatment the month of September to hopefully recover at least some of the hearing in my right ear. it’s been a really scary time but i’ve been surrounded by the best fam and friends and i’m staying positive and of course still acting like a goofy ass weirdo. in light of the diagnosis, we will be canceling my fall tour dates. i’m so so sorry, and i feel really disappointed, but i’m gonna do everything i can to maximize my Records very and my hearing these next couple months. and ofc come back stronger than ever because u know what they say about all the stuff that doesn’t kill you :))) truly appreciate any positive energy you wanna send my way. LIFE RLY DO BE CRAZY BUT HEY WE’RE OUT HERE LIVING IT. LOVE U SM.”

Photo by Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images