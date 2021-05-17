Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels Among 2021 Riot Fest Lineup, Chemical Romance Slated for 2022 Edition

Returning to Douglass Park in Chicago this fall, Sept. 17-19, Riot Fest is coming back big with headliners Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, and Run the Jewels. The show organizers have also revealed that tickets are available for the 2022 edition with headliners My Chemical Romance.

Nine Inch Nails—who last played 2017 Riot Fest in 2017—along with The Smashing Pumpkins, and Run the Jewels will headline the three-day festival.

Additional performances in the 2021 lineup include Faith No More (with frontman Mike Patton doing double duty with a Mr. Bungle slot), along with DEVO, Pixies, Dinosaur Jr., NOFX, Gogol Bordello, Circle Jerks, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria, K.Flay, Andrew W.K., Best Coast, Simple Plan, Motions City Soundtrack, and more.

Already planning ahead, show organizers have revealed My Chemical Romance will headline the 2022 edition of the festival scheduled for Sept. 16-18. The band recently reunited after a nearly 10-year hiatus following the release of their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

Throughout the entire festival, safety measures will be in place to ensure that all attendees are following street COVID-19 guidelines, which will be updated not the Riot Fest site.

Tickets for the 2021 and 2022 are available here.