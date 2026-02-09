Kid Rock, Country Stars Team up for Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show—and the Internet Can’t Stop Talking About It

Super Bowl LX is here. Today, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks face off at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. However, football isn’t the only attraction this weekend. Millions are expected to tune in as Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny headlines the hotly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show. But for those who weren’t thrilled with the NFL’s choice this year, conservative organization Turning Point USA provided an alternative with the Kid Rock-led All-American Halftime Show.

All-American Halftime Show is a Star-Spangled Affair

Kid Rock headlined the performance, with country singers Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, and Brantley Gilbert rounded out the roster.

Brantley Gilbert kicked things off, performing “Dirt Road Anthem.” He wrote the song with Colt Ford, and Jason Aldean turned it into a No. 1 hit.

Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice are absolutely killing it right now!! Wow so amazing🥰 — ashanti (@ashanti63515270) February 9, 2026

Next came Gabby Barrett. Dressed all in blue, Barrett performed her debut single “I Hope,” which topped both the Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre Hot 100. She first performed the song on season 18 of American Idol, where she ultimately finished third.

Barrett followed with her 2021 single “The Good Ones,” which earned two CMA nominations for single and song of the year.

Next came Brice, his name flashing in lights, with his 2014 single “Drinking Class.” The four-time ACM Award winner followed with a song from his forthcoming album called “Country Nowadays” before finishing out with “Hard to Love,” his 2021 single.”

Lee Bruce might have blown both Brantley Gilbert’s & Gabby Barrett’s performances out of the water.



Easily the best country song I’ve listened to since Florida Georgia Line’s “This Is How We Roll!” #AllAmericanHalftime — DJ Storms (@HistoryMakerDJS) February 9, 2026

Since debuting in 2010, Brice has released eight No. 1 singles, including the 2019 Carly Pearce duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” One of Them Girls” and “Rumor.”

Kid Rock Closes Out the Show

The five-time Grammy nominee was the grand finale, performing songs like his 1999 hit “Bawitdaba.” Dressed in a denim jacket and ball cap, he was re-introduced by his real name, Robert Ritchie.

Kid Rock followed the high-energy number with a cover of Cody Johnson’s 2021 hit “‘Til You Can’t.” The “All Summer Long” singer even added his own Bible-themed verse.

I’m liking this Robert Richie version of Kid Rock – this song is beautiful 🤩 — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) February 9, 2026

Kid Rock Says All-American Halftime Show is For “Underserved” Base

After the NFL announced Bad Bunny as its headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, a petition began circulating to replace the Puerto Rican rapper with country music legend George Strait.

Garnering more than 126,000 signatures, it sparked a conversation about what many feel is a lack of country music representation at the annual event. Shania Twain is the most recent country music artist to take the stage during the Super Bowl. She performed two songs alongside No Doubt and Sting in 2003.

“There’s a big portion of this country, like it or not, that’s underserved entertainment-wise. We’re just going to go play for our base,” Kid Rock said during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends. “You know, people who love America, love football, love Jesus. And it’s pretty much that simple.”

