Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Ricky Martin Bring the Party to Super Bowl LX for a Halftime Show Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen

Bad Bunny’s big moment is finally here. After months of lead up, the Puerto Rican superstar finally took the stage at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Feb. 8.

Videos by American Songwriter

After the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots made their way into the locker room with a score of 9-0 at halftime, the NFL transformed the field into an island-themed stage of epic proportions.

With much fanfare, Bad Bunny, wearing an all-white look and holding a football, made his way onto the field and started the show with “Tití Me Preguntó.”

After he delighted the crowd for a few minutes, with songs including “Yo Perreo Sola,” a long-speculated special guest made an appearance.

The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love. @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/0VDQlSjet9 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

That surprise appearance came courtesy of Lady Gaga, who sang a special, Latin version of her and Bruno Mars’ hit song, “Die With a Smile.”

At one point, a video of Bad Bunny’s Grammy acceptance speech was shown on a prop TV, where a young boy was watching the incredible moment. The singer himself appeared in the flesh shortly thereafter, handing over his Grammy to the young boy.

Ricky Martin was surprise guest number two, making an appearance to sing Bad Bunny’s track, “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.”

Bad Bunny wrapped up his performance by spiking a football, before excitedly making his way off of the field with his dancers in tow.

Bad Bunny Opens Up About His Halftime Performance

During a press conference ahead of his performance, Bad Bunny told reporters he wanted people “to have fun” throughout the show, which he promised would be “a huge party.”

“They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It is better if they learn to dance,” the Spanish-language singer quipped of viewers. “There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance.”

As for his feelings about the controversy surrounding his performance, Bad Bunny said, “You always have to be proud about who you are and feel comfortable being yourself, feel proud about your history and where you’re from, but don’t let that limit yourself. I know where I come from, but I also know where I can go.”

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Bad Bunny admitted that it was “tough” to pick what songs he’d perform during the show.

“Even for my shows on tour, it’s hard to pick 30 or 40 songs,” he said. “So imagine for 30 minutes. It was very hard. The selection process was very intense.”

As for his goal for the performance, Bad Bunny told the outlet that he was focused on “the story, the mood, and the feelings that I want to put on that show.”

Those feelings, he said, are “happiness and joy.”

“I want to make people dance,” he said. “I want to make them feel proud and think that everything is possible.”

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images