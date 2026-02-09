Viewers React To Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Performance Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Bad Bunny’s much-publicized Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show has finally taken place.

Videos by American Songwriter

After the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks made their way to the locker rooms at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Bad Bunny came out on the field for his 13 minutes in the spotlight.

The singer didn’t mind sharing his time on stage with other stars, though. In between singing tracks like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” Bad Bunny welcomed both Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin onto his island-theme stage.

Ahead of the show, much controversy surrounded the Puerto Rican superstar’s performance. Some people took issue with Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language songs, though the singer didn’t consider that a problem.

“They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It is better if they learn to dance,” the Spanish-language singer quipped of viewers during a press conference. “There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance.”

The controversy became so great that some viewers opted to boycott Bad Bunny’s set in favor of a Kid Rock-headlined alternate halftime show put on by Turning Point USA. That didn’t phase Bad Bunny, though.

“You always have to be proud about who you are and feel comfortable being yourself, feel proud about your history and where you’re from, but don’t let that limit yourself,” he said. “I know where I come from, but I also know where I can go.”

Viewers React to Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance

After seeing the show, those who were against Bad Bunny’s selection for the gig did not have their minds changed.

Bad bunny half time is the worst performance I’ve seen. Who the hell thought this was a great idea ? — Edwardo2754 (@EdwardArnett4) February 9, 2026

In fact, some chose not to tune in at all.

Purposefully turning off the halftime show



Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences



(which equals viewership for them)



You are their benefit. Realize you have power.



Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

Those who went into the show in support of the singer felt vindicated by his incredible time on stage.

I have no idea what Bad Bunny is saying but these some fire visuals — 🎰 (@SRTerrio_) February 9, 2026

Incredible Half time show Bad Bunny

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 9, 2026

THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE!!! SAY IT LOUDER BAD BUNNY!!!! pic.twitter.com/FvqKx58fG4 — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny is crushing it he’s inclusive and he’s real and he’s got a tremendous heart and soul. A great decision by the NFL to bring him on tonight. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 9, 2026

Before his performance, Bad Bunny told Access Hollywood that he was focused on “the story, the mood, and the feelings that I want to put on that show.”

“I want to make people dance,” he said. “I want to make them feel proud and think that everything is possible.”

Bad Bunny’s supporters argued that he did just that through his performance.

all around banger



loudest the stadium has been all game



Bad Bunny haters in shambles pic.twitter.com/2bEJcoEVdI — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny slayed the half time show!!! Absolutely phenomenal!! pic.twitter.com/q02hAzYfiy — Matthew DeLancey (@CoachMDeLancey) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny held up a football at the end of his Super Bowl halftime show that reads: "Together, We Are America" pic.twitter.com/XUoGGMK8xU — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 9, 2026

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images