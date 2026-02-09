Viewers React To Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Performance Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

Bad Bunny’s much-publicized Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show has finally taken place.
Videos by American Songwriter
After the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks made their way to the locker rooms at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Bad Bunny came out on the field for his 13 minutes in the spotlight.
The singer didn’t mind sharing his time on stage with other stars, though. In between singing tracks like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” Bad Bunny welcomed both Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin onto his island-theme stage.
Ahead of the show, much controversy surrounded the Puerto Rican superstar’s performance. Some people took issue with Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language songs, though the singer didn’t consider that a problem.
“They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It is better if they learn to dance,” the Spanish-language singer quipped of viewers during a press conference. “There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance.”
The controversy became so great that some viewers opted to boycott Bad Bunny’s set in favor of a Kid Rock-headlined alternate halftime show put on by Turning Point USA. That didn’t phase Bad Bunny, though.
“You always have to be proud about who you are and feel comfortable being yourself, feel proud about your history and where you’re from, but don’t let that limit yourself,” he said. “I know where I come from, but I also know where I can go.”
Viewers React to Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance
After seeing the show, those who were against Bad Bunny’s selection for the gig did not have their minds changed.
In fact, some chose not to tune in at all.
Those who went into the show in support of the singer felt vindicated by his incredible time on stage.
Before his performance, Bad Bunny told Access Hollywood that he was focused on “the story, the mood, and the feelings that I want to put on that show.”
“I want to make people dance,” he said. “I want to make them feel proud and think that everything is possible.”
Bad Bunny’s supporters argued that he did just that through his performance.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.