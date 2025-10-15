Jason Aldean Reveals the Extravagant Gift He Once Gave Kane Brown

Jason Aldean knows how to mark the end of a tour.

During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, the singer revealed what he gifted Kane Brown in honor of the end of their tour. Brown opened for Aldean on tour twice, in 2017 and 2019.

“You get out there and get to know these guys and see what they’re into and what they like and then kinda figure it out,” Aldean told the outlet of end of tour gifts. “I got Kane a four-wheeler.”

Brown wasn’t the only Aldean opener to benefit from his generosity. More than a decade ago, Luke Bryan experienced the same thing.

“When Luke Bryan was out with me, it was kinda the year he blew up—probably 2012 I think it was—and I got him a bass boat,” Aldean said.” He’s one of my best friends and we just had an amazing year out there, and he had just got some property, so I got him a bass boat.”

Jason Aldean’s Tour and Music

Aldean’s interview came amid his Full Throttle Tour. The singer recently announced that he’ll be extending his run into 2026. Those shows, which will feature openers Nate Smith, Lanie Gardner, and Dee Jay Silver, aren’t the only exciting concerts Aldean has coming up.

The singer, who recently released his latest single, “How Far Does a Goodbye Go,” is slated to headline New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Additionally, next April, Aldean will once again team up for a show with Bryan. The men will play Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia on April 25.

“Playing Sanford Stadium in 2013 was one of the biggest highlights of my career,” Aldean said. “I couldn’t be more excited to co-headline it this time with my buddy Luke Bryan.”

“Luke and I have talked for years about wanting to do another show in Athens, and finally the stars have aligned for us to be able to do it,” he added. “This one’s gonna be something people haven’t seen before….. WE PROMISE YA!”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images