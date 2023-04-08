Kane Brown Makes Acting Debut in ‘Fire Country’ Tonight— Watch Sneak Peek

While Kane Brown has his feet planted firmly in the music world, the country singer is trying his acting shoes on for size.

Brown is making his acting debut on the CBS series Fire Country. In tonight’s episode, Brown plays Robin, a character that the show describes as “an enigmatic modern-day train hopper, who helps injured patients.”

In the trailer, a train collides with a bus full of children and the firefighters need help if they want to save the children.

“More hands are needed,” Bode Donovan, played by the series star Max Theriot, says.

“I can lend one,” Brown says as he introduces himself. “Robin. You’re gonna help those kids?” he asks.

Brown spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming role.

“It’s really cool,” Brown told the outlet. “I get, like, a superhero moment.”

“I’m a movie junkie,” he adds. “My thing is just, not only trying to push myself and be different, it’s always wanting to try something new.”

Star and series creator Thieriot shared his thoughts on Brown’s ability and his future in acting.

“He just has a lot of raw, natural ability to be present and to listen, and really be in the moment,” he told ET. “I think if you can start there and do that, you can build off of it. Some people cannot start there, they just don’t have that thing. And I think he has that thing. He was really, really passionate about putting in the work and being really focused on doing this. To me, that meant a lot.”

You can catch Brown in his acting debut in Fire Country when it airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Kane Brown