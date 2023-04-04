Kane Brown Launches Different Man Radio

Fresh off his hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2), Kane Brown is hosting his own show.

Launching Different Man Radio, Brown will share songs and stories with listeners, welcoming guests that have been on a career journey similar to his own. The radio show, airing on Apple Music Country, is set to premiere its first episode on Tuesday (April 4) at 5 p.m. Pacific.

The first episode features a conversation between Brown and professional basketball player Jimmy Butler. The pair talk about everything from sports to music to friendship. In the interview, Butler touches on his own EP in the works. “I’ve been writing songs with some incredible songwriters, and they have been teaching me the ropes, and it’s like, ‘Man, I really don’t know how y’all do it.’ It’s so difficult,” Butler tells Brown.

“Basketball is way easier than making sense of a story and putting it in a song form and then doing videos and radio,” he continues. “Like, look, I tip my hat to y’all because it stresses me out, and I’m not even the person that really does this for a living. I do want to do this music thing for a little bit. I’ve got to see.”

While the basketball star says music is not his next career move, it is a beloved hobby of his, chalking it up as a way for him to hone his craft.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Butler talks about his love for country music and getting his teammates hooked on it as well. “I’ve actually gotten a lot of my teammates on country music,” he told Brown. “I’m always vibing with country music because I love y’all, y’all are my friends and I’m always going to support y’all.”

However, he says it goes beyond love. Country music puts him in the headspace to succeed, he explains.

“It actually put me in the mood to want to go out there and compete, knowing that this is y’all’s livelihood, this is what y’all do and y’all are so great at,” he shares. “It kind of flips a switch in my head like, ‘Yo, you’ve got to get like that. You’ve got to be great. So you’ve got to go out there and do it.’ And that’s what country music does for me for the games.”

Subsequent episodes of Different Man Radio will feature guests like actor Max Thieriot, fellow country star Darius Rucker, and internet personality TimTheTatman. Watch the trailer for the radio show, HERE.

