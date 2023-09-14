Kane Brown FaceTimed His Wife Katelyn Onstage to Let the Crowd Sing to Her

Talk about relationship goals. At a Kane Brown live show at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup earlier this month, the country singer FaceTimed his wife Katelyn his set — right in the middle of a song.

His track “Thank God” is usually a duet between him and his wife, but she couldn’t make it that night. Instead of singing it solo, Brown decided to pull out his phone to call her and held the microphone up to the crowd so they could belt out her part to her. It was a special moment that tugged at the heartstrings of concertgoers.

Once the call was picked up, Brown’s face changed to gleeful. “She’s getting up!” he said, as captured by fan video. “Where’s the camera?” He held the phone up to it, and Katelyn’s face appeared on the big screens at the venue to the loud screams and applause of the crowd.

Katelyn stood there in awe while listening to the crowd and smiled, bringing everyone together, as Circle All Access reported.

Brown revealed earlier this year in an interview with Pure Country that he’s focused on recording new music that he’s thrilled about. “We usually have a huge variety. I usually have pop stuff on there, but so far this album has just been pop country, and then we have some really traditional country songs,” he explained on what fans can expect.

Brown recently celebrated a huge milestone with his track “Bury Me in Georgia” which was his 10th No. 1 on the country charts. He headlined the Boots in the Parks Festival in San Diego on September 9 and brought out fellow singer-songwriter Tyler Hubbard to perform the second verse of the rock-influenced track.

Watch the sweet moment between Brown and his wife Katelyn below.

