Kanye West Holds Fans in Suspense for New Album ‘Donda’

Kanye West never fails to surprise his fans. Last night (July 22nd), West broadcasted a live listening concert for his 10th studio album entitled Donda (titled in honor of his late mother Donda West who passed in 2007). Taking center stage in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, West remained relatively silent— without a mic— as each of his tracks played over the arena speakers. The rapper donned a monochromatic red look for the event then emotionally paced to the beat of his songs after arriving almost two hours late.

In attendance was West’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, along with their four children and Khloé Kardashian.

During the listening portion of the evening, Kanye West revealed his collaborations with stars Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and the legendary Jay-Z. West and Jay-Z have worked together in the past, on the 2011 album Watch the Throne, and on this latest collab Jay-Z rapped that Donda “might be the return of the Throne.”

Earlier this week, Kanye released a snippet of this latest album in an ad for Beats by Dre that featured Sha’Carri Richardson. “No Child Left Behind” was used as the soundtrack for the advertisement.

Donda, in its entirety, was slated for a midnight release on July 23rd, yet fans are still refreshing streaming services in search of the long-awaited album. The album was originally set to drop in July of 2020, but like many projects, the pandemic pushed the release of the artist’s work. Hopefully, West won’t keep us in suspense much longer.