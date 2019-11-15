On Friday, Nashville-based artist Katie Pruitt released a new song called “Out Of The Blue.” The single is the second from Pruitt’s forthcoming debut record, Expectations, which is out on February 21 via Rounder Records.

Featuring dreamy guitars, a tight rhythm section, a moving vocal performance and just a pinch of organ to spice it up, “Out Of The Blue” is a prime example of the exciting sound coming out of Music City. The blend of genres and glossy spin on a homegrown sound makes the song sound like a dream that is oxymoronically planted firmly on the ground. When listening to Pruitt, one can just as easily imagine floating in a cloud as they could bobbing their head in a sweaty Nashville basement.

When discussing the song’s meaning, Pruitt said “This song is about being swept up in the initial high of infatuation, when you can’t imagine wanting to leave each other’s side. In the beginning where the feeling is new and you spend your days holding hands in the park, laying in the grass, watching the clouds move against a bright blue backdrop. Time quickly turns lovers into strangers though, just like it turns days into nights. The sun rises and sets on this type of infatuation, often in the same day.”

In addition to the single, Pruitt also unveiled plans for a large 2020 tour that’ll feature a series of dates with the Wood Brothers.

Nashville has long been a major hub of the music industry, and the past few years have seen many exciting innovations and progressions of its musical ethos. Pruitt is a part of the crew that is adding a new sound into the legendary city’s gumbo, and it tastes (err… sounds) better than ever.

Check out the music video for “Out Of The Blue” and Katie Pruitt’s tour dates below:

KATIE PRUITT CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 3—Baton Rouge, LA—Manship Theatre*

December 4—Houston, TX—The Heights Theatre*

December 5—Austin, TX—Paramount Theatre*

December 6—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater*

December 7—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom*

December 9—Omaha, NE—Slowdown*

December 11—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen*

December 13—Boulder, CO—Boulder Theatre*

December 14—Boulder, CO—Boulder Theatre*

December 15—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center*

February 21, 2020—Nashville, TN—The Basement

March 20, 2020—Dallas, TX—Ruins

March 21, 2020—Houston, TX—White Oak Upstairs

March 24, 2020—Phoenix, AZ—Valley Bar

March 26, 2020—Los Angeles, CA—The Hotel Café

March 28, 2020—Santa Ana, CA—Constellation Room

March 29, 2020—San Francisco, CA—Café Du Nord

March 31, 2020—Portland, OR—Bunk Bar

April 1, 2020—Seattle, WA—Sunset Tavern

April 3, 2020—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court

April 5, 2020—Denver, CO—Globe Hall

April 7, 2020—Minneapolis, MN—Turf Club

April 8, 2020—Kansas City, MO—Riot Room

April 9, 2020—St. Louis, MO—Blueberry Hill

April 10, 2020—Evanston, IL—SPACE

April 11, 2020—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi

April 13, 2020—Toronto, ON—Drake Hotel

April 15, 2020—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge

April 16, 2020—Uncasville, CT—Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

April 17, 2020—Boston, MA—Café 939

April 18, 2020—Philadelphia, PA—MilkBoy

April 20, 2020—Washington, DC—DC9

April 21, 2020—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle Back Room

April 22, 2020—Atlanta, GA—Eddie’s Attic

April 24, 2020—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar

* with The Wood Brothers