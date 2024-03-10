‘American Idol’ Fans Up in Arms Over Show Being Booted by the Oscars

American Idol will skip this week’s episode. And while various media outlets have reported that “it’s for an excellent reason,” fans are less than thrilled.

“This Blows”: ‘American Idol’ Fans Not Happy

Idol fans took to social media to vent their frustration at having to wait another week for season 22’s next episode.

“So we don’t get idol tonight? This blows,” one fan commented on the ABC show’s official Instagram page.

Another user didn’t understand why the network had to boot American Idol entirely instead of merely delaying it. “exactly, like….why can’t they do what they did the past couple of years and just have idol on after the Oscars,” the user wrote.

Ditto, and I was sad to see that American idol was replaced with the Oscars instead – so sad 😢 — DJM (@DJM549845319274) March 10, 2024

‘American Idol’ Will Return March 17

The Oscars kick off tonight at 7 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, which also happens to be the home of Idol.

Rather than delay the episode for three hours or more, ABC decided to give the popular singing competition the night off. But if fans are itching for some live performances, there will be plenty of those at the Oscars. Alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish will perform “What Was I Made For?” her haunting contribution to the Barbie soundtrack.

Just last week, Idol contestant Abi Carter put her own spin on Eilish’s Best Original Song nominee. The performance earned the 21-year-old Californian a platinum ticket and many early victory declarations from viewers on social media.

“End the contest . Abi Carter is the winner,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With Hollywood Week fast approaching, viewers’ ire is somewhat understandable. This season of Idol has already delivered plenty of must-see moments, including the first-ever “crew vote.”

Season 22 will pick up where it left off next Sunday (March 17), at 8 p.m. ET.

‘American Idol’ To Say Good-Bye to Katy Perry After This Season

Judge Katy Perry recently announced this season of American Idol would be her last. The “Hot N’ Cold” singer hinted at new music when she explained her reasons for leaving on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I love Idol so much … it’s connected me with the heart of America,” Perry said, but, “I think I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I mean.”

