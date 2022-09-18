Katy Perry to Narrate Elizabeth Taylor Podcast ‘Elizabeth The First’

It takes one to know one. Pop icon Katy Perry dishes on another pop culture icon, actress Elizabeth Taylor, in a new podcast Elizabeth The First.

Narrated by the popstar, the ten-part series features never-before-heard tales from those closest to the legendary actress, who passed away in 2011, as well as archival audio from the House of Taylor, which oversees the late icon’s estate.

“What makes Elizabeth The First extraordinarily special is that this will be the first narrative that explores Elizabeth as the original multihyphenate,” said House of Taylor in a statement.

From Taylor’s domination of a male-centric industry to her activism and entrepreneurship to her troubled past, Perry will report on the Cleopatra star’s life, career, and legacy. Check out the teaser below, in which Perry calls Taylor the “first true influencer.” “She had power, real power, influencing generations,” Perry narrates in her bright, sing-song voice.

In March, Perry told Variety, upon the series announcement, “Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour, and in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals.

“I’ve always felt a kinship towards her,” the “Roar” singer continued. “I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life.

“It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way,” she added.

The series is produced by Imperative Entertainment in association with the House of Taylor, and Perry’s Kitty Purry Productions. While wrapping up her Las Vegas show and hinting at new music on the horizon, Perry has also served as the show’s executive producer.

Elizabeth The First will be released on Oct. 3 and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)