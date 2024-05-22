Beck Announces Orchestral Tour in 2024

Alternative musician Beck is launching a short US tour this year, but there is going to be something unique about this run. The famed “Loser” hitmaker will be performing at various venues with a different orchestra for each set. The Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Boston Pops Orchestra, and The Orchestra Of St. Luke’s are just a few powerhouse orchestras that will be performing Beck’s greatest hits and a few deep cuts as well.

Beck has also cryptically announced that he may be reimagining much of his work during these shows, including songs from the albums Odelay, Morning Phase, and more.

The first stop on the Beck 2024 Orchestral Tour will be on July 3 in Woodinville, Washington at Chateau St. Michelle Winery. The tour will end on July 29 in New York City at the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall with The Orchestra Of St. Luke’s. Beck will also hit the festival circuit in September.

This is going to be a very special experience for Beck fans. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!

July 3 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle Winery

July 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (with The Los Angeles Philharmonic)

July 10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with The Berkeley Symphony)

July 23 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood (with The Boston Pops Orchestra)

July 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center (with The Philadelphia Orchestra)

July 27 – Vienna, VA – Wolftrap (with The National Symphony Orchestra)

July 29 – New York, NY – Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (with The Orchestra Of St. Luke’s)

September 19 – 22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

September 28 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival

September 29 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival

Photo by Phillip Faraone

