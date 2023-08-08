4 Bass Guitars You Didn’t Know Keanu Reeves Loves

You probably know Keanu Reeves as the action star behind blockbuster hits like The Matrix, Constantine, and all of the glorious John Wick movies. Well, he’s not just an actor; he’s also the bassist and backup vocalist for his band Dogstar.

This article will be going over Keanu’s favorite bass guitars from his time with Dogstar (who are now back together after a 20+ year hiatus), from custom guitars referencing movies he’s been into classic axes you can’t wait to get your hands on.

If you want to replicate John Wick, er, Keanu’s style, check out some of his favorite bass guitars below.

Keanu Reeves's 4 Favorite Bass Guitars

1. Jackson Custom Shop Matrix Bass

One of the coolest-looking guitars on our list, the Jackson Custom Shop Matrix Bass is the perfect guitar for any Matrix fan out there.

This bass guitar comes from Jackson Custom Shop, a shop known for creating incredible custom designs for the biggest names in music, including Megadeth, Aerosmith, and Beyonce.

Keanu has probably used this guitar while rehearsing and playing with Dogstar for a number of years. He’s recently announced that his band will be releasing an album after a 23-year break, so fans can hopefully see this ax live while Mr. Reeves is jamming away.

Obviously, they didn’t make too many of these (Keanu seems to have the only one), so you can’t get your hands on the exact replica. You can, however, buy a similar bass guitar to the Jackson Custom Shop Matrix Bass Guitar.

If you want to get your hands on a bass guitar coming out of the legendary Jackson Custom Shop without breaking the bank, check out their X Series Concert CBXNT DX IV Electric Bass Guitar.

If you want that same style of guitar with a twist, take a look at the Jackson Pro Series Spectra Bass SB V Poplar Burl.

Lastly, if you want a Jackson Custom Shop bass guitar without breaking the bank, the Jackson Concert Bass JS3Q may be the choice for you.

The Fender Standard Precision Bass Sunburst is a classic-looking bass guitar with a vintage feel. Keanu is seen playing it a ton in his earlier years when Dogstar was first getting together. Now, he could be playing it when making music for his band or for the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Fender is known for their legendary music equipment for a good reason. They’ve made some of the best guitars and bass guitars in the industry for decades, and the Fender Standard Precision Bass Sunburst is no exception. The “Modern-C” shape also gives this bass guitar a classic look you won’t find too often.

Unlike the Jackson Custom Shop Matrix Bass guitar, the Fender Standard Precision Bass is much easier to find. If you want to get your hands on your own, you can for less than $1,000 at the time of writing.

Ernie Ball is another world-leading manufacturer of music gear. While they have some of the best picks and strings around, their guitars are on an entirely different level.

Keanu has known about their quality for a long time; he was first seen with the Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Bass back in 1993!

He was in a video playing a song called “Regression” from one of his first albums with Dogstar. In the video, you can see Keanu playing his heart out on the Stingray Bass, jamming out like a true rocker should.

While it may be expensive, this is another guitar on our list you can actually get your hands on. If you want to own your own piece of Keanu Reeves’ music history (and get a killer bass guitar to boot), check out the Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Bass.

You can get it in black just like Keanu, or switch it up with the all-white version.

Rounding out our list of the best bass guitars used by legendary actor Keanu Reeves is the Fender Precision Bass. Another classic ax from Fender, this bass guitar also comes with the classic “Modern-C” shape made to get the most out of your play style.

Keanu has been seen using this guitar most recently, and its likely fans may see it again during his next album rollout. It’s not custom, and it doesn’t come with a fancy Matrix design—this bass guitar just shreds.

Luckily, this is another bass guitar that you can buy, unlike the Jackson Custom Shop Matrix Bass. The Fender Precision Bass is available for purchase for anyone, even if you weren’t in the latest John Wick movie.

Conclusion

That does it for our list of the 4 bass guitars you didn’t know Keanu Reeves loves. While Keanu’s acting career will most likely be the first thing people think of when they hear his name, they should really consider checking out his band, Dogstar. He seems to be as passionate about music as he is about appearing on the silver screen.

My favorite bass guitar on this list is an easy pick; it's the Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray for its incredibly unique design (I mean, just look at this bass guitar, it's beautiful).

My second favorite bass guitar is probably the Fender Precision Bass due to its no-frills nature. Not a lot of bass guitars are as straightforward as this one, giving you the platform you need to play your favorite songs at full clip.

P.S. Dogstar is currently on their US tour, check here to see if they are stopping in a city near you.

