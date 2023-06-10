10 Best Bass Guitars Under $500 of 2023

Picking up a new electric bass guitar can be a pretty pricey prospect.

As is the case with most music equipment these days, there’s an overwhelming array of options threatening to bankrupt you at every turn.

But if you’re a beginner or just looking up to pick up an instrument for the occasional gig or home demo, you’re probably not too keen on spending an outsize chunk of change to make that happen.

If this is the case, have we got a list for you. Our list of the best bass guitars under $500 explores a wide range of options in the budget bass guitar field, so making your choice won’t be any more painful than paying for it.

Our top pick for best overall budget bass is the Squier Classic Vibe 60’s Precision Bass. This thing just checks all the boxes for us—classic looks, vintage single coil tone, and dependable Squier build quality, all at a shockingly affordable price.

But we have more than just vintage-style basses among our picks. Read on and find the best budget bass for you, whether that’s a progressive axe with active electronics or a little short-scale number—we’ve even got fretless.

The world of budget bass guitars just got a whole lot smaller. Dive in and find yours today!

Best Bass Guitars Under $500

SPECS

Body Material: Poplar

Poplar Neck Material: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Indian Laurel

Indian Laurel Number of Frets: 20, Narrow Tall

20, Narrow Tall Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: Fender Alnico Single Split-coil

When asked to pick the all-around best bass guitar under $500, you give it to the Squier Classic Vibe 60s P-Bass. It’s just that simple. This bass comes equipped with all the vintage vibe you could want in a bass guitar, and it comes at a price that’s accessible for anyone.

With this offering, Squier brings a truly iconic bass to the masses. All the killer vintage appointments are here. The 60s P-Bass boasts the tried-and-true sound of Fender single split-coil pickups, as well as a super playable “C” shaped neck and rock-solid vintage 4-saddle bridge.

Unsurprisingly, Squier has done it again with the Classic Vibe 60s P-Bass. Classic tone and classic looks meet unbeatable value—what more could you want?

SPECS

Body Material: Basswood

Basswood Neck Material: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Walnut

Walnut Number of Frets: 20, Medium Jumbo

20, Medium Jumbo Scale Length: 30.3″

30.3″ Pickups: 2 xMini Bass Single-coil

The G2220 Junior Jet Bass II is a rare bass guitar offering from the Gretsch Electromatic line that’s sure to please short-scale bass enthusiasts on a budget. Its shorter scale length, playable neck, and low price make it a great option for beginner bassists, especially kids.

But this is no toy—the Junior Jet Bass II features two super articulate Mini Bass single-coil pickups that belie this instrument’s smaller, more lightweight stature. If it lacks some of the rumbles of a larger instrument, that’s more than compensated for in the playability department.

Beginners are sure to catch the bass bug from this guitar. The combination of trusted Gretsch build quality, next-level short-scale playability, and throaty, warm tone makes it easy to recommend the G2220 Junior Jet Bass as one of the best budget bass guitars available today.

3. Best Hollowbody Bass – Hofner Ignition Bass

SPECS

Body Material: Spruce top, flamed maple back and sides

Spruce top, flamed maple back and sides Neck Material: Maple neck

Maple neck Fingerboard Material: Jatoba

Jatoba Number of Frets: 22

22 Scale Length: 30″

30″ Pickups: 2 x Hofner Ignition Staple Pickups

We at American Songwriter are well aware of the influence of the Fab Four. From songwriting to studio production, there’s little about modern music that can’t in some way be traced back to the Moptops’ contributions. And they certainly revolutionized bass tone!

Despite its gimmicky provenance, the Hofner Ignition bass is a great bass guitar for its price point. It’s a playable bass with a short 30″ scale, plus it has a really distinct thump that pairs great with flatwounds and a tube amp. This is an affordable bass that delivers a unique vintage sound.

It goes without saying that Paul McCartney changed the way rock and pop bassists approach the instrument. And now, with the Hofner Ignition Bass, you can tap into Macca’s signature sound without having to sell your whole back catalog.

SPECS

Body Material: Basswood

Basswood Neck Material: Hard Maple

Hard Maple Fingerboard Material: Hard Maple

Hard Maple Number of Frets: 21, Medium

21, Medium Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: 1 x Sterling by Music Man Humbucker (Bridge position)

The Sterling line from Music Man brings us the SUB Ray4 electric bass guitar. This guitar offers some really useful features as well as a classic Music Man Stingray aesthetic, making it one of the best budget bass guitars under $500 on the market today.

This is one of the few entries on this list that brings more to the table than just great looks and playability. The SUB Ray4 features onboard active EQ tone controls that allow you to dial in an impressive array of tones for any musical setting, despite featuring only a bridge pickup.

If you’re a bass player looking for a cheap bass that can do more for your dollar, this is a great choice for you. Here Music Man delivers a really versatile instrument that’s well-suited to all playing styles. When it comes to budget basses, the Sterling SUB Ray4 is truly hard to beat.

SPECS

Body Material: Soft Maple

Soft Maple Neck Material: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Maple

Maple Number of Frets: 20

20 Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: Fender Alnico Single CoilJazz Bass Pickups

It wouldn’t be right to compile a list of the best basses without a Jazz Bass. And the Squier Classic Vibe 70s Jazz Bass is one of the best jazz basses on the market today, thanks to Squier’s commitment to making high-quality instruments available for not too much money.

The Classic Vibe Jazz Bass is far and away one of the best cheap bass guitars out there. Its ultra-playable thin Jazz Bass neck profile and fetching big block inlays call to mind a much pricier instrument, not to mention the classic tones delivered by the two Fender single coils.

It’s nearly impossible to go wrong with the instruments offered by Squier these days. The Classic Vibe series, in particular, is a godsend to players who want vintage style and tones for less. The Classic Vibe 70s Jazz Bass is a no-brainer for any Jazz Bass lover on a budget.

6. Best for Heavy Music – Epiphone Thunderbird E1

SPECS

Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

Rosewood Number of Frets: 20

20 Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: 2 x 2-TB Plus Humbucker

If you’re into heavier music and you want a budget bass guitar that’s going to give you all the punchy low-end growl you need, The Epiphone Thunderbird is for you. This surprisingly lightweight bass delivers heavy tones but won’t leave your wallet light.

Featuring a fast SlimTaper neck profile and a thicker middle/thinner wing mahogany body that reduces weight while still giving you substance, this bass feels as great to play as it sounds.

Two uniquely placed humbuckers — favoring a bridge and middle position, forgoing a neck pickup—give you that Gibson punch and keep your tone heavy but not muddy, perfect for classic rock and heavy metal sounds.

Feels great, sounds great, and looks great, too—the Thunderbird E1’s distinctive offset body shape is certainly eye-catching and sure to leave an impression. If you want a classic Gibson bass tone and style at a great bargain, it’s gotta be a Thunderbird.

SPECS

Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: 5-Piece Maple/Mahogany

5-Piece Maple/Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

Rosewood Number of Frets: 24

24 Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: 2 x M3 Ceramic Dual-coil Humbucker

Just when you thought this was starting to look like the list of best vintage-style basses under $500, we give you the Yamaha TRBX305. This is a progressive, modern 5-string bass guitar that offers incredible versatility for its price point and is great for all musical styles.

This guitar does it all. From an extra low fifth string to a perfectly reachable 24th fret, the TRBX305 gives you an extended register that’s great for soloing.

Two custom-designed humbuckers give you a deep and clear, noise-free sound, and the 5-way EQ switch allows you way more tone-shaping possibilities than you’d usually get from a bass, especially in this price range.

Plus, it’s a Yamaha, so you know it comes with the incredible build quality you’d expect for a great price. If you want more versatile bass tones for your buck, go with the TRBX305.

8. Best for Versatility – Ibanez SR300E

SPECS

Body Material: Nyatoh

Nyatoh Neck Material: 5-Piece Maple/Walnut

5-Piece Maple/Walnut Fingerboard Material: Jatoba

Jatoba Number of Frets: 24, Medium

24, Medium Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: 2 x PowerSpan Dual Coil Humbucker

The Ibanez SR300E steps up to rival the Yamaha TRBX for versatility and features. This guitar comes with so many cool features you won’t believe it’s a budget bass. Not only is it a smooth, comfortable, and lightweight player, but its premium electronics really set it apart in its range.

It’s loaded up with an active 3-band preamp plus a 3-way Power Tap switch (coil splitter). This allows you to tap into tones to suit any musical style. Go from thundering humbucker rumble to classic single coil sounds at the push of a button, and EQ to your heart’s content.

While the style may not be for everyone, this bass is sure to appeal to serious players who want a lot of value for their dollar. Sound like a pro at any gig or recording session without breaking the bank with the Ibanez SR300E.

SPECS

Body Material: Poplar

Poplar Neck Material: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Indian Laurel

Indian Laurel Number of Frets: N/A

N/A Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: Fender Alnico Single Coil

We couldn’t help but throw one more Squier on this list. Does it come as a surprise to anyone that they would feature so heavily on the list of best budget bass guitars? We didn’t think so.

Now, the appointments here are largely the same as on the other Classic Vibe Squiers featured elsewhere. You’ve got the Fender single coil Jazz bass pickups, plus the same comfortable “C” shape neck and reliable build quality Squier is known for.

But the Indian Laurel fingerboard comes completely smooth, with fret line markers instead of frets to allow you perfect intonation without inhibiting your performance. This is a perfect instrument for any beginner to mid-level player looking to get serious about jazz.

The Squier Classic Vibe series strikes again with the 60’s Fretless Jazz Bass. We just thought it was so cool Squier is bringing an affordable fretless to the masses that we couldn’t resist.

Specs:

Body Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Material: Mahogany

Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

Rosewood Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Scale Length: 34″

34″ Pickups: Sidewinder Humbucker (neck position), NYT Bass Mini Humbucker (bridge position)

Nothing says timeless cool like an SG bass. Based on the instrument used by Jack Bruce, John Entwistle, and many more, this guitar channels a 60’s classic rock aesthetic as well as an authentic vintage sound for true believers.

This full-scale version of the classic EB-3 offers a strikingly spot-on tone, courtesy in no small part to its all-mahogany construction.

Dual humbuckers complete the package: select the neck position for a warm, fat, smooth tone—or switch to the bridge for that trebly yet heavy rock sound that cuts right through the mix.

And, of course, you get the great build quality, and playability Epiphone is known for. Nothing about the EB-3 bass says “budget” except its price tag. Rockers, pick one up today and find out for yourself.

Best Bass Guitars Under $500 Buyer’s Guide

Now, some of you might be wondering: how do I know which of these awesome guitars is the best for me and my needs? It’s not always easy to make a choice, especially if you’re a beginner who isn’t quite sure what you’re looking for.

That’s why we’ve whipped up this handy buyer’s guide. It covers a range of factors you should be taking into consideration as you shop for your next budget bass.

We also have an FAQ section to help you answer any lingering questions you might still have. There’s a lot to know — but we trust that after consulting this list, you’ll be able to confidently choose the right budget bass for you.

Build Quality

The build quality that’s available in the budget range these days is just staggering. From Squier to Epiphone, Yamaha to Ibanez, there are incredible guitars being made today at prices that are accessible to players of all experience levels and budgets.

On this list, you’re going to find nothing but top-notch build quality in the budget range. These instruments, all in all, will be very similar to much more expensive instruments.

The costs are often cut at a nearly imperceptible level — you’re getting name-brand pickups, premium tonewoods, quality hardware, and more. No matter what you pick, you’re sure to get a great bass guitar that’s going to rival the more expensive instruments in terms of quality.

Playability

Playability is a factor that is really up to the individual player. Different bass guitars are going to feel different in your hands — it’s as simple as that.

You’re going to want to pick a bass that fits your body as well as your hands. If you’re a smaller player, a short-scale bass like the Gretsch G2220 Electromatic Junior Jet II is a really great option.

Short-scale instruments also tend to have a slinkier feel as the strings have a lower tension. This makes them ideal for guitar players who dabble in bass on occasion and don’t want to make the extra effort on the fretboard.

Some with smaller hands might find the ultra-thin classic neck shape of the Squier Classic Vibe 70s Jazz Bass appealing as well. A bigger instrument like the Yamaha TRBX305 with its five strings might be better reserved for more experienced players, but not always.

There’s an instrument for everyone out there, and finding one that suits you is just like finding clothes that fit right.

Sound Quality

There are a number of factors that will contribute to the sound of a bass guitar. Primarily these will include the tonewoods used, body style, the type of pickups installed, and the scale of the instrument.

A guitar that’s made of solid tonewood such as mahogany or poplar will have a ringing sustain, as the tone can vibrate through the body and neck of the instrument as one solid block of wood. Different tonewoods do have slightly different sounds as well.

If it’s a hollowbody instrument like the Hofner Ignition Bass, the sound quality will have more acoustic resonance but less sustain. It will be more audible unplugged, and plugged in; it will sound a bit more like an upright bass, boomy and percussive.

As for the pickups, a single coil pickup like the ones on the Squier Classic Vibe 70s Jazz Bass is going to sound clear and bright. Typically these pickups are great for jazz, blues, and pop.

A humbucker, as featured on the Epiphone EB-3, is going to have a darker, punchier tone that lends itself well to heavier and more aggressive forms of music, like hard rock and heavy metal.

Finally, the scale length of the instrument is going to have an effect on the sound quality as well. A short-scale bass will generally have a slightly mellower tone and softer attack, making them ideal for vintage-inspired sounds.

No matter your playing style, there’s certain to be an excellent bass guitar on our list for the sound you want!

Brand Reputation/Price Range

We’ve included nothing but the most time-tested and reputable brands on our list of the best budget bass guitars. Squier, Epiphone, Gretsch, and all the rest are among the top names in guitar manufacturing and have been for generations.

The build quality, materials, and design are not to be questioned. These brands make really incredible instruments — a far cry from the budget lines of yesteryear. Leo Fender himself would be proud of the instruments Squier is putting out there!

What might be helpful, though, is to research these brands and see which ones you naturally gravitate to. You’ll surely find some famous players among their ranks, and that always helps attract players to their favorite instruments.

While all the instruments included above are generally in the budget range, there is still a variance in price, and you should pick a bass in the range you’re comfortable with. There are some really great super-affordable options on this list, like the Gretsch G2220 Electromatic Junior Jet II.

No matter which brand you go with, you’re sure to get a reliable bass guitar that you’re going to love.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I upgrade a budget bass guitar later on?

Yes, upgrading a budget bass guitar is often possible.

Some components, such as pickups, tuners, and bridges, can be easily replaced with higher-quality parts to enhance the instrument’s sound and performance. However, it’s important to ensure that the instrument is worth the investment of additional upgrades.

How does the scale length of a bass guitar affect playability?

Scale length determines the spacing between frets, as well as the string tension of the instrument. Longer scale lengths can provide increased string tension, which may suit players who prefer a taut feel, while shorter scale lengths can offer easier playability.

Short-scale bass guitars are great for beginners, especially for those with smaller hands, as well as guitar players who are making a foray into the world of bass.

What is the difference between passive and active pickups?

Passive pickups are the traditional type and provide a more vintage and organic tone. Most bass guitars are going to come with passive pickups unless otherwise specified.

Active pickups require a battery and offer increased output and versatility, often with additional EQ controls. If you’re looking for an instrument with onboard active tone controls and more, check out the Ibanez SR300E.

They’re both great options but have their own applications. Our advice is, if you’re a beginner, stick to passive. If you’re an experienced player who is looking for more tonal options, by all means, go active.

Verdict

We hope you enjoyed reading our list of the best bass guitars under $500. More importantly, we hope it helped you pick out your next bass guitar! Whether you’re just starting to play bass or you’re looking for a low-stakes gigging instrument, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re looking for the best all-around bass on a budget, you really can’t go wrong with the Squier Classic Vibe 60s Precision Bass. This bass has it all — excellent build quality, classic looks, and a great sound for any genre.

But there’s plenty more where that came from. If you want a more versatile, contemporary instrument for any situation, we’ve got that too. Short scale? Check. Hollowbody? Check. Go ahead and take another look at our list — you’re sure to find the budget bass you’re looking for.