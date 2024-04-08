Keith Urban Dominates CMT Music Awards With Special Performance of “Straight Line”

While once nothing more than an aspiring artist with a love for music, Keith Urban turned that love into a career that spanned over 30 years. And throughout each decade, the singer’s stardom only grew as he released 11 studio albums and even won four Grammy Awards. Showered with accolades thanks to hit songs like “Somebody Like You”, “Making Memories of Us”, and “The Fighter”, Urban not only attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards but dominated the stage with a stellar performance.

With all of country music traveling to Austin, Texas for the CMT Music Awards, Urban found himself performing for numerous stars he once collaborated with. During his time in the spotlight, Urban worked with singers like Reba McEntire, Eric Church, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and even Pink. But when it came to the CMT Music Awards, all eyes were on him. And given his years of experience, his performance of “Straight Line” seemed a perfect blend between his rockstar personality and his love for country music.

Looking at what fans had to say about Urban’s performance at the CMT Music Awards, comments included, “Finally @KeithUrban is back on our TV screens.” One person added, “Keith Urban is one of my favorite performers. Love “Straight Line.” And one fan declared, “Anything this man sings is amazing.”

Keith Urban Heads To ‘The Voice’ As Mega Mentor

Outside of country music and the CMT Music Awards, Urban will appear on The Voice as the Mega Mentor for season 25. Excited about helping the contestants grab the spotlight, the country star praised them for being “pro artists.” “They’re all pro artists. So there’s a good creative flow. They’ve all got strengths in different areas — the way they put their teams together, I can see what they’ve done.”

While offering them advice when it came to their performances, Urban shared his thought process when mentoring. “I think you’re trying to find a good key and a good tempo and a good arrangement of a song, and just help them be their best, really.”

Mentoring seemed natural for Urban, who wanted to teach his wife, Nicole Kidman, how to play the guitar. When asked about the progress, he joked, “[It’s going] not so good. I gotta find a great left-handed guitar. Obviously, that’s the first step.”

For those who happened to miss the 2024 CMT Music Awards tonight, don’t worry – the awards will be available to stream on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.



