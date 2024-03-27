Keith Urban Shares Why Joining ‘The Voice’ Was a “No Brainer”

Spending the last 30 years in the music industry, Keith Urban released 11 studio albums and brought home four Grammy Awards. Not to mention, he worked with iconic singers like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood. He even collaborated with performers like Pink and Nelly Furtado. Sharing his voice across numerous genres, Urban will offer his industry knowledge on April 8 when he appears on The Voice as the Mega Mentor. Excited about the opportunity, Urban recently discussed his reasoning for accepting the invitation.

While getting the chance to rub shoulders with coaches Reba, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay sounded like a good time, Urban focused on wanting to help aspiring artists gain their footing. Recalling his past and dealing with criticism, Urban focused on giving good advice, via Country Now. “Just getting good advice and honest advice was something I really loved and needed, so it was a no-brainer when I got asked to do it. The first one I got asked to do was be a coach on The Voice in Australia on their first season, and I did it. I loved it. Then I did quite a few seasons of American Idol as a judge on American Idol and loved it.”

Keith Urban Felt Like A “Transformer” When Offering Advice

Enjoying the ability to offer advice to others, Urban noted how it made him feel like a “Transformer.” “When The Voice here in the States asked me to come and be a mentor and now a Mega Mentor, whatever that means – I feel like a Transformer – I jumped at the opportunity, because the mentoring part I particularly love.”

Having performed in front of thousands of screaming fans, Urban seemed engrossed with teaching others. “I love being able to try and help an artist navigate some things they’ve got to work on and try and be constructive and helpful but also do it in a supportive way.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)