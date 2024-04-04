Keith Urban Has One Question for Kelly Clarkson After Her Cover of “Somebody Like You”

Given her wide range and vocal power, there are more than enough reasons to love Kelly Clarkson. She not only won the original season of American Idol, but she also released hits songs like “Stronger”, “Since U Been Gone”, and “Because Of You.” While spending the last 24 years in the spotlight, it appears that besides helming her own show, the singer continues to shock fans with her segment Kellyoke. Always willing to cover hit songs from all decades and genres, the artist recently channeled Keith Urban when she performed his song “Somebody Like You”.

While Clarkson enjoyed speaking with celebrities and singers on The Kelly Clarkson Show, fans continuously gushed over her Kellyoke segment. With the singer showcasing her talents, she decided to go country when he performed “Somebody Like You”. And while fans praised her for the performance, it appears that Keith Urban himself decided to share his thoughts on Clarkson. He shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Kelly!!!! Loooooove you singing this. Hell, I love you singing anything….do you take requests?!”

Kelly !!!!!! loooooove you singing this. hell, I love you singing anything…. do you take requests ?! @kellyclarkson https://t.co/QagdsWjCPI — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 4, 2024

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Move To New York City

Already gaining over 118,000 likes, fans agreed with Urban about the performance. Comments included, “She was incredible. Looking forward to seeing you as a mentor on The Voice. You can teach them a lot. Love you.” Another person wrote, “Kelly was freaking awesome singing your song. I’d love to see you back on her show singing with her.” And one person added, “This girl can seriously sing ANYTHING!! Her talent is unbelievable, as is yours, Keith!!”

Besides covering hit songs, Clarkson relocated her show to New York City just last year. Not knowing what the Big Apple had in store for her, she recalled needing a change. She said, “We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either.”

While spending the last few months in New York City, Clarkson praised the city and even suggested it helped her get in shape. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum. Walking in the city is quite the workout.”

