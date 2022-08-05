Vince Gill Set to Become a ‘CMT Giant’

Throughout his 30-plus year career, Vince Gill has picked up 22 Grammys, 19 CMA awards, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, and will now become a “CMT Giant.”

The upcoming CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill, a 90-minute special celebrating Gill, airing on CMT on September 16, was revealed during Gill’s sold-out residency show at Ryman Auditorium on August 4.

The CMT special will feature Gill performing some of his biggest hits, along with appearances from collaborators and friends including Sting, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, and Luke Combs. Gill will also share special stories with his guest friends in interview excerpts.

Gill has worked with CMT numerous times throughout the years, including a recent collaboration with Sting for CMT Crossroads in 2011, a 2006 appearance with Alison Krauss for the CMT Cross Country series, and with Reba McEntire during the CMT Artists of the Year where she received the “Artist of a Lifetime” honor in 2019.

“From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music,” said Margaret Comeaux, senior VP of production, music and events, CMT, in a statement. “He is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed ‘CMT Giants’ distinction.”

Photo: John Shearer