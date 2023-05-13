Kelly Clarkson Responds to Claims that Her Show is “Toxic” Behind the Scenes

Multi-hyphenate star Kelly Clarkson has responded to recent claims that behind the scenes of her award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is a toxic workplace.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” she wrote in a statement shared on social media. “I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.

“I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,'” she continued, adding that the show’s upcoming move to Studio 6A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City should change behind-the-scenes. “As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to not only ensure that our team that is moving, but also our new time in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

A change in scenery will also mean new tools and training will be implemented to ensure a happy workplace, Clarkson added. “Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself,” she wrote. “There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

See her statement below.

Claims of a “toxic” workplace environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show came Friday (May 12) when Rolling Stone reported that several of the show’s producers “make employees’ lives hell.”

“NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is,” one former employee told the outlet with another saying, “I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’”

Nearly a dozen employees – current and former – anonymously told the outlet about the undesirable workplace conditions with many claiming to have been overworked, underpaid, and traumatized to the detriment of their mental health.

Representatives for NBCUniversal denied these claims, releasing a statement saying, “We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously, and to insinuate otherwise is untrue.

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate,” they added. “‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ strives to build a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images