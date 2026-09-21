Longtime Country Music Singer Dead at 75 as Friends and Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute

Although not sitting on top of the charts with numerous No. 1 hits, Ray Cobb left his own mark on country music. Rubbing shoulders with some of the genre’s biggest names, he had the opportunity to open for them. While he eventually moved to Nashville to deepen his career in country music, he didn’t settle there. He considered his home to be South Carolina with his wife Belinda. Grateful for his time in the spotlight, Cobb sadly passed away at 75.

While Cobb might not have sold out arenas or stadiums, he still gained a sizable following. When he passed away on September 19 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence, South Carolina, fans took a moment to remember his talent, friendship, and love for country music. Scotty Dangerfield wrote, “Sure hate to see this loss to our local music scene. Ray Cobb was a true musical legend in these parts. He was always a fun one to see play and be around. It was a true experience to walk through his doors at midnight and listen to that band fire up. It took me back to the early years when music was my life.”

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Ray Cobb Brought Country Music In Cobb’s Corner

Having seen his talent and passion, Dangerfield added, “We will never have that experience again Ray brought to our area in true dive bar fashion. Play on brother, gonna miss seeing you sitting on that front porch with that guitar in your rocking chair!!! You were a true musical rebel, rest easy my friend!!!”

Cobb wasn’t one to take the stage alone as he traveled the United States with the Ray Cobb Band. But when ending his time on the road, he turned his attention to a different profession – bar owner. Opening Cobb’s Corner, the singer managed the venue for over two decades. He even performed with his band.

For Lee Bennett, Cobb was the prime example of a great person. “He was a nice, genuine man. Kind-hearted. He was confident and unwavering in his beliefs, but he didn’t mind other points of view. We could talk about politics, religion, whatever. Old-school country. They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.”

Cobb spent years chasing country music across the country before eventually bringing it back home. For those who knew him, his legacy will forever be found at Cobb’s Corner.

(Photo by Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images)