Watch: Kelly Clarkson Performs Madonna’s “Lucky Star” On Kellyoke

On the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson emulated Madonna with a rendition of her 1983 song “Lucky Star,” giving it an upbeat, rock ‘n’ roll feel. The Kelly Clarkson Show recently shared the performance on its YouTube channel.

The video opens with Clarkson in a smart, black leather dress, almost as if in homage to Madonna’s all-black look from the “Lucky Star” music video. The band kicks it into high gear halfway through, and so does Clarkson, showing off her range and power even in a relatively simple setting like Kellyoke. The cover is new and fresh enough while still giving credit to the sparkly pop sound of the original.

Recently Clarkson made a huge announcement to fans on her show, sharing that she’ll be performing at and hosting Christmas in Rockefeller Center this year. She had the chance to make her first public performance after winning American Idol at the tree lighting ceremony 20 years ago, as she mentioned in her announcement, and now she’s going back to host.

“I have a little news that I’m really excited about,” she began in a video posted on Instagram. “As you know, the holiday tree lighting in New York is an iconic tradition. The tree itself is spectacular, but that’s just one part of the grand event … I am stoked to reveal that I’m [performing at Christmas in Rockefeller Center] again. And this time at my new home at 30 Rock. I’m actually going to host the whole thing, so, alright, I’m going to do the whole thing,” Clarkson laughed.

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center event kicks off on November 29 at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Clarkson recently moved her daytime talk show to 30 Rock while also moving her whole life to New York City following a tough few years. She was separated from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, for two years before finalizing their divorce in 2022. Clarkson then picked up and moved to the Big Apple, leaving The Voice and California behind. Season five of The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered at its brand new NYC home on October 16.

