Kelly Clarkson Covers Blondie; Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon Cover Sonny and Cher

Kelly Clarkson can do no wrong.

That’s especially true on her burgeoning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on which the prolific and decorated singer-songwriter-performer has given fans great renditions of hits over recent months.

Case in point: this week, Clarkson covered “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and, soon after, Clarkson was joined by fellow talk show host Jimmy Fallon to perform a rendition of the Sonny and Cher hit, “I Got You Babe.”

Watch both performances below.

In recent months, Clarkson has also expertly covered Amy Winehouse’s version of “Valerie” and the Spin Doctors’ “Two Princes.”

The “Stronger” singer also recently announced a new Christmas album, featuring artists like Chris Stapleton.

Produced by Jason Halbert, Joseph Trapanese, Jesse Shatkin, and Aben Eubanks, When Christmas Comes Around… is the second holiday album from Clarkson and a follow-up to Wrapped in Red, released in 2013.

The talented singer and former American Idol winner is currently a coach on the popular NBC television show, The Voice. But she’ll probably be the next big thing in daytime TV. We wouldn’t be upset with that.

Photo: CBS