Watch: Country Legend Randy Travis Surprises Oliver Anthony During Ryman Performance, Nashville Crowd Erupts

While writing music since 2021, Oliver Anthony appeared to take over country music practically overnight thanks to his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond.” Striking a chord with music fans, the singer watched as his song gained over 77 million views on YouTube. And it didn’t stop there as the song also helped Anthony become the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without having another song on the chart. Using his stardom to launch a music career, Anthony recently sold out two shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Although excited to play at the venue, the singer received a special surprise when country legend Randy Travis appeared on stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

For many country singers, performing at the Ryman Auditorium is a milestone. But for Anthony, it was just the start of a memorable night. Entertaining fans with his now-famous song, the singer and fans were stunned when Travis appeared on stage. Thankfully, fans seemed ready as many pulled out their phones to capture the special moment. Taking in the moment, Anthony eventually made his way to the country icon and embraced him.

[Don’t Miss Your Chance To See Oliver Anthony In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

With fans excited about seeing Travis on stage, the country star was in high spirits as he waved to the audience. Anthony even took a step back to let Travis soak it in until his wife, Mary Davis, helped him off the stage. Having met the legend, Anthony said to the crowd, “I think he was probably one of the first people I ever listened to because my mom, my grandma, everybody, that’s all they listened to was Randy Travis when I was a kid. It’s good having him here and it’s good having him around. I told him backstage, he’s truly, in a way, the glue that still sort of holds country music today together. That era of music was just so brilliant.”

@hollercountry During the first of his momentous two-night run at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, Oliver Anthony was treated to a surprise appearance from Randy Travis. 🎥 @that.joe.you.know ♬ original sound – Holler

Oliver Anthony Shares A Moment With Randy Travis Backstage

While Travis continues to stay involved in country music, back in 2013, he suffered a stroke. Although recovering, the incident left the singer with a rare condition aphasia. The condition severely impacts a person’s ability to speak. And with Travis known for his singing ability, his time on stage has been cut short. Still, that hasn’t stopped the star from continuing to share his love for country music. He has even presented at award shows.

[RELATED: Oliver Anthony Shares Emotional New Details on Debut Album, Prays His Songs “Help People Get Through the Hard Days to Come”]

Having a formal meeting backstage, Anthony captured the moment on Instagram, writing, “Lord, it’s good to know there’s still a few ole country boys around.”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)