Beyoncé’s Dad, Matthew Knowles, Wants “One Last Album” From Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles, wants Destiny’s Child to get back together. Although the ladies are “Independent Women,” Knowles wants the legendary trio to reunite. Knowles, who serves as the band’s longtime manager, told (May 22) Entertainment Tonight that the ball is now in their court.

“It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” he said, referring to Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. “And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

The fierce female-powered group hailed from Houston, Texas, in 1990. Destiny’s Child was originally a quartet composed of Bey, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. After inking a deal with Columbia Records in 1997, they released their best-selling LP, The Writing’s On The Wall. The 16-song collection features their No.1 tracks, “Say My Name” and “Bills, Bills, Bills.” In the early 2000s, Roberson and Luckett left the band and were replaced by Williams and Farrah Franklin.

Although Franklin left the R&B group just months after joining, the group went on to become world-renowned sensations—releasing “Survivor” and fan favorite “Bootylicious.” Following their fifth and final record, Destiny FulFilled, the girl group called it quits in 2006. Destiny’s Child joined forces at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and at Coachella in 2018.

Knowles believes fans are hungry for a reunion. “I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he admitted to the outlet. “And hopefully, they do one last time in their career.”

In a perfect world, the proud father and manager hopes Destiny’s Child releases one final record together. “Hopefully, they give us one last album,” said Knowles. “You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

Since the 1990s, Knowles never doubted the band. He knew they were destined for greatness, despite the band’s revolving door of members. “If you don’t believe, who else is gonna believe? So it starts with you have to believe, and you have to have the strategy,” he told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “You have to have the talent. You have to have all the work ethics, being a visionary, all those things. There are a lot of moving parts that bring success. The right record label, the right distribution, and the right partners that we had, like L’Oréal and Samsung. All those things are what brought about the success along with great songs.”

Destiny’s Child was far from an overnight sensation, as Knowles strategically planned their every move and project.

“We strategized five years out in the beginning of these ladies’ career, where they will be, which is why they did their solo projects,” he declared. “Doing Destiny’s Child, that was not happenstance or luck, that was strategy that each one of them will build their own unique following. And their own unique base, come back together, Destiny’s Child, and go back out as solo artists. That was all strategy.”

Knowles has not denied or confirmed a Destiny’s Child reunion or album.

His daughter, Beyoncé, is currently on her critically acclaimed Renaissance World Tour. The Queen Bey is across the pond playing in Europe but is expected to return to the States in July.

Photo by SGranitz/WireImage