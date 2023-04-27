Kelsea Ballerini Says Wynonna Judd Was First to Call after Making Divorce Public

When Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from Morgan Evans and made it public, country music legend Wynonna Judd was the first to check in.

Paramount + has officially premiered the highly anticipated documentary, Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah. The behind-the-scenes biopic displays the icon’s grieving journey since losing her mother and duo partner, Naomi Judd. Viewers also get a glimpse of Judd’s inner circle, which includes Ballerini.

The vulnerable film features a heart-to-heart conversation between the two musicians. Ballerini and Judd met nearly 15 years ago, and they have shared many memories ever since. Despite the handful of spotlight moments together, Ballerini said the simple phone call conversation was the most memorable.

“Sharing the stage with you will be framed on my wall for the rest of my life,” she explained alongside the hitmaker in the documentary. “But the moment I will always appreciate the most is when you were the first call that I got when the news broke about my divorce.”

From Judd’s facial expressions, she was unaware of her actions and the significant impact on the “Penthouse” singer.

“I didn’t know that,” said Judd in disbelief.

“So thank you for being far more legendary than anyone will even actually know,” added Ballerini.

The two first crossed paths in a mall. At the time, Ballerini was a 15-year-old stranger, and Judd was at the height of her music career. Many say, “Never meet your heroes,” but the aspiring vocalist was pleasantly surprised.

“You have this perception of people that are on the radio and in a glass box before you ever have the opportunity to meet them, in a meet and greet, or in a mall,” shared Ballerini. “There have been people that have been disappointing, and there have been people that have been far greater than I could’ve ever imagined.”

Ballerini announced her divorce from the Australian native in late August, just weeks before releasing her ’90s-inspired fifth studio album, Subject To Change. The singers started dating after Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards in 2016. Within the same year, Morgan proposed. They tied the knot in 2017 in Mexico.

Ballerini is currently on the third leg of her HEARTFIRST Tour, but recently supported Wynonna on her final trek alongside Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, and Martina McBride.

Highlights from the tour are shared throughout the documentary and will be available to watch in an upcoming special presented by CMT. The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert will air Saturday, April 29, on CMT.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ABA)