Chance the Rapper Countdowns to ‘Acid Rap’ 10-Year Anniversary Show 

It’s been a decade since Chance the Rapper released his career-altering mixtape, Acid Rap.

The hitmaker will return to Chicago to hold an anniversary hometown show to celebrate the 10th anniversary. The “Lost” artist shared the announcement on social media.

“Chicagooooooooo #AcidRap10,” wrote the “Juice” artist alongside a concert graphic displaying the details.

Chance the Rapper will headline a show at the United Center in Chicagoland on Saturday, August 19. The appearance will mark the musician’s first performance at the venue since 2019. Rapper and record producer Saba will serve as direct support. General admission tickets will be available for purchase on Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. local time.

Not only will he be performing live in the Windy City to honor his collection, but he will be holding a handful of live events, pop-ups, merch drops, and special music releases. On Sunday, April 30, Chance the Rapper will drop his single “Juice” in its “original glory and format.”

Acid Rap changed the trajectory of Chance the Rapper’s music career. Before the project peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart in 2019, it scored a nomination for Best Mixtape at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Chance is gearing up to release his second studio album, Star Line Gallery. The album will have 16 original pieces of artwork and is expected to arrive in 2024.

