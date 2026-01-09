“I Couldn’t Have Done the Last 10 Years Without Him”: Kelsea Ballerini Mourns a Devastating Loss

Back in 2024, Kelsea Ballerini shared that her beloved dog, Dibs, was sadly diagnosed with cancer. Having been part of the singer’s life for a decade, Ballerini continued to shower Dibs with love throughout the entire process. And thankfully, Dibs and Ballerini got the chance to ring in the new year together. But sharing an update on Dibs, Ballerini announced that the “greatest gift” of her life had passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Wednesday, January 7, Dibs crossed that rainbow bridge after a valiant fight with cancer. Not focusing on the end, Ballerini shared numerous photos and videos of Dibs throughout their time together. Entering the singer’s life as just a puppy, Dibs not only brought a little chaos but more than enough love. And according to Dibs, his “mom” was “Entertainer of the Year.”

Turning her emotions into words, Ballerini expressed the impact Dibs had on her life, writing, “My sweet Dibs went to doggy heaven yesterday. He spent his last few days in his backyard looking at the sunshine and surrounded and visited by his forever people.” She added how she couldn’t have navigated the last decade of her life without him by her side.

Dibs Becomes A Star Just Like Kelsea Ballerini

Although mourning the loss of her best friend, Ballerini believed they would find each other once again. “I pray and believe we’ll find each other in every life. His love and reach can’t be captured in an instagram photo dump, or in a caption, but here’s a look at some happy from dibs.”

Dibs was somewhat of a celebrity himself. Having his own Instagram account, Dibs grew a fandom of more than 31,000 followers. While he often promoted Ballerini’s latest show, the account included some of the daily shenanigans he found himself in.

Sharing one last post, it read, “I’m cancer free now, and my last days were so happy. My mom and my aunts and dad and grandma are going to show you a lot of my life on this page because I have so many pictures and videos that we all wanna share. Also, love you and thank you.”

While Dibs may no longer be by her side, his presence remains woven into every chapter of Ballerini’s life. And if love is what keeps us connected, then Dibs isn’t gone – he’s simply waiting for the moment they meet again.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM)