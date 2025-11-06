Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Single and EP—And It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

Kelsea Ballerini has new music on the way! One year after the release of her latest album, Patterns, the country singer revealed that she’s putting out a new EP.

Videos by American Songwriter

Called Mount Pleasant, fans won’t have to wait long to get their first taste of the new music.

The EP’s first single, “I Sit in Parks,” will debut at midnight on Friday, Nov. 7. Just one week later, one Friday, Nov. 14, the entire six song collection will be out in the world.

Ballerini shared the exciting news on Instagram, as well as the cover art and track list for her forthcoming work. In addition to “I Sit in Parks,” the EP will feature the following tracks: “People Pleaser,” “Emerald City,” “587,” “The Revisionist,” and “Check on Your Friends.”

Ballerini had been teasing an announcement online in recent days. She shared a video of herself on swing with the caption “I sit in parks…” She also updated her Instagram bio to read “park enthusiast.”

In a Q&A on her Instagram Story, Ballerini confirmed new music was on the way. She even shared emoji descriptions of the six songs on the EP.

Photo via Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram

How Kelsea Ballerini Spent Her 2025

In 2025, Ballerini went on her first-ever arena tour and served as a coach on season 27 of The Voice.

After she put out a deluxe edition of Patterns in March, Ballerini spoke to People about how she reached a positive place in her life and career.

“I think it’s running toward things that scare you and standing up for things you believe in and doing it all unabashedly,” she told the outlet. “That’s really been the biggest change in my life, just going, ‘Rip the Band-Aid.’ That’s what I credit being happy and steady to.”

“I’m very aware of my flaws. I have a relationship with them, and I do the work to keep growing up and growing out of certain things, but in the same breath, I fully accept and celebrate myself right now,” Ballerini added. “I don’t think I’ve ever been truly able to before because I had to go through life. You have to learn yourself before you love yourself—and I had learning to do.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum