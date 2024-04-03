Kenny Chesney Burns Up the Charts with His Latest Album ‘Born’

Kenny Chesney released his latest album Born on March 22. Fans had been waiting impatiently for the East Tennessee native to release new music. When he did, they did not hesitate to show their appreciation. His new album is already burning up the Billboard charts and has plenty of time to climb. He could have another No. 1 album on his hands before it’s all said and done.

According to Billboard, Born will sit at No. 5 on the Hot Country Albums chart dated April 6. This makes his 22nd top 10 entry on the survey. The album also debuted at No. 1 on the publication’s all-genre Top Albums Sales chart. This feat gives Chesney an even dozen No. 1 albums on that chart. Born sold 27,000 equivalent units in its opening week. But wait, there’s more! Chesney’s latest album also sits at No. 20 on the all-genre Billboard 200, giving him his 18th top 20 entry on that chart. In short, Chesney’s fans seem to be loving his new record.

Kenny Chesney Took His Time Making Born

Chesney didn’t rush to put out his latest album. Instead, he took time to carefully curate a collection of songs that represent the emotional spectrum that is life. In a recent interview, he said, “The way Born came together, I think it was less worrying about checking boxes or worrying about ‘What do we have?’ and more about the spirit of being creative.”

Chesney also explained that he had been working on this album off and on since 2020. During the pandemic, he had plenty of time to take things slow and work through songs. “The process wasn’t so focused on ‘We’re making a record.’ Instead, I could go in and cut songs just because I loved them and not think about how they would fit on the record,” he explained. “To record stuff for the sake of loving the song, or thinking the arrangement would be cool, is a pretty great freedom to have,” he added. “It’s rare, even when you’re starting out, so I decided to really lean into that notion.

