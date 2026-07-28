Kenny Chesney Shares Tracklist for Forthcoming LP, Announces New Collab With Megan Moroney

Kenny Chesney is stirring up excitement for his next album. The month after Chesney announced that his next LP, Silver Sands Marina, is due out Sept. 25, he shared the tracklist for the project.

The 11-track album is set to feature three collaborations; “Goldfish” with Lily Meola, “What We Got Going On” with Colbie Caillat, and, most notably, “It Just Got Weird” with Megan Moroney.

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Moroney previously opened for Chesney on tour, during which time the pair developed a friendship. They released their first collaboration, “You Had to Be There,” in 2025. The song was a major success, earning the pair both CMA and ACM nominations.

In a press release, Chesney discussed how his 21st album came to be.

“It’s funny how records show you who they are,” the singer said. “And Silver Sands Marina came together in a whole other way when we found the title track, and a couple others. When we went in and cut those last three tracks, I realized: it’s like a rock in your shoe, it’ll bother you until it’s right when you’re dealing in songs. But when it’s right, you know.”

As for the tracks that make up the album Chesney said, “Some of these songs are unlike anything people have heard, or haven’t heard in a long time.” Others, he said, “go deep,” while “some of them will make people turn it up, a few will make them laugh.”

“But, together, I think they’ll remind them how great it is to be alive,” he said. “Even on days where you need a song like ‘Carry On,’ we’re making the best of what we’ve got.”

“Sometimes the best medicine is just turning up the music, turning to the person next to you and singing out loud,” Chesney added. “Happy, mad, sad, it doesn’t really matter: music makes most things better. Even if it can’t solve your problem, it’ll make your heart a little lighter – and when it is feeling good, it’ll just take it to another level.”

Kenny Chesney’s Silver Sands Marina Tracklist

“Burn My Boat” “Carry On” “Talkin’ Dirt” “Goldfish” (featuring Lily Meola) “Silver Sands Marina” “It Just Got Weird” (featuring Megan Moroney) “Sad Casino” “Shot a Car Into Space” “Remember Me That Way” “What We Got Going On” (with Colbie Caillat) “Shot Glass”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage