Kenny Chesney Reveals What Made Him Want to Record His Latest Single “Take Her Home”

On Friday (November 10), Kenny Chesney released “Take Her Home,” the lead single from his forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album.

In a recent appearance on Audacy’s Superstar Power Hour, Chesney discussed the new track with host Katie Neal. He also talked about his upcoming When the Sun Goes Down Tour.

HARDY co-penned “Take Her Home” with Hunter Phelps and Zach Abend. During the interview, Chesney revealed they wrote it with him in mind. “You know, you hear that a lot when people send you songs. ‘We wrote a song with you in mind.’ Sometimes it resonates and sometimes it don’t,” he said. “Take Her Home” resonated with Chesney immediately.

At the time, Chesney thought he was finished with his next album. However, after hearing “Take Her Home” he knew the album needed more work. As a result, he added the song as well as one he wrote during a writers retreat.

About hearing the song for the first time, he said, “I went, ‘Wow! I’ve been looking for this for a while.’ It’s one of those life-moment songs. I just felt like, in my head, I knew that it was very well done.” More importantly, he added, he knew his audience would love it. “I knew that there would be a part of this song that would really resonate with them.”

“It resonates with me even though I haven’t lived the whole song,” Chesney said.

Chesney also told Neal what made him decide to cut the song. “I drove around in my car and I listened to it over and over. I bet I listened to it 15 times in a row. And, I said ‘If I hear this on the radio by someone else, I’m gonna be really mad at myself.’”

He couldn’t give more details on the new album. However, he did reveal a little about his upcoming tour. “We’ve never been very good at bells and whistles,” he said. “I have never been the kind of guy that did pyro or fire and confetti. I’ve always felt like the energy that me and the band give the audience is the pryo. That is the confetti.”

The tour kicks off on April 20 in Tampa, Florida; the 18-stop trek comes to a close on August 24 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

