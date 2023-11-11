Lainey Wilson Says Her and HARDY’s Moms are “the Best of Friends”

Lainey Wilson dominated the 2023 CMA Awards, going into the show with nine nominations and taking home five awards. Two of those wins also included HARDY.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson and HARDY won Music Video and Musical Event of the Year for “Wait in the Truck.” The two artists became friends while working together; however, they are nowhere near as close as their mothers are. The newly crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year, Wilson talked about how close her and HARDY’s moms have become on a recent episode of Audacy’s Mo & StyckMan PLUS ahead of the CMA Awards.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Dominates at CMA Awards, Takes Home Entertainer of The Year and More]

During the interview, the hosts told Wilson that HARDY sees her as a “sister” after their work together. “First of all, I’m just so proud of him,” the Louisiana native said. “Also, our mamas—my mama and his mama—they’re like the best of friends.”

Then, Wilson revealed just how close the country stars’ moms have become. “The other day, I walked in and my mama was getting a recipe from somebody on the phone. I said, ‘Who was that?’ And she said, ‘Oh, that’s Mama HARDY.’” Wilson went on to say that she and her fellow CMA winner aren’t even that close. “Me and HARDY don’t even talk like that! It’s like ‘I’ll see ya when I see ya, brother.’”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Announces European and Australian Tour Dates with Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, Harper O’Neill]

Wilson also talked briefly about how hard she and her team have been working lately. “We’ve been busting our tail. That’s the nicest way to say it,” she stated. “About 185 shows this year and last year, too. So, it’s been about 400 shows in the past two years.”

However, Wilson isn’t complaining about the hard work. “These are the moments we were hoping for and praying for. And they’re here now.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Announces Country’s Cool Again North American Tour for 2024]

Wilson won’t be resting on her laurels going into 2024. Her touring schedule starts in Melbourne, Australia in March. She’ll tour the Land Down Under and Europe until May. Then, her Country’s Cool Again North American Tour kicks off on May 31 with two nights in Nashville. The tour wraps up in November with two nights in Monroe, Louisiana.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage