Kevin James Joins Riley Green for Surprise Duet at Nashville Hotspot After Alan Jackson’s Farewell Concert

Over the weekend, country music celebrated the legacy of Alan Jackson. Ready to enjoy life away from the road, his Last Call concert took place at Nissan Stadium and featured stars like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Riley Green. Although a massive event, it seemed that Green wasn’t ready to call it a night when he left the concert. Instead of heading home, the hitmaker surprised fans at his local bar. And it wasn’t just Green as he called on comedian Kevin James to help him perform the duet “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Following the success of “You Look Like You Love Me,” Green called on Langley once again. This time it was for “Don’t Mind If I Do.” Released in June 2024, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart. The success of the duet went far beyond the United States, as it hit No. 1 in Canada.

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If that wasn’t enough, Green and Langley performed the hit song during the season 26 finale of The Voice. Just another hit in their ongoing partnership, it seemed that Langley was a little busy. That is when Green had the great idea of calling on James to take over for Langley.

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Fans Consider Riley Green’s Bar The Secret Hotspot In Nashville

As for Green, his Nashville bar, Losers Bar and Grill, has become somewhat of a hotspot in the city. Although there are more than a few restaurants and bars themed after country greats, Green often surprised guests at the venue with a special performance.

While already shocked to see Green performing, fans struggled to understand the addition of James. But no matter what, the two entertainers serenaded the entire bar with lyrics that surrounded lost love and the sting of regret.

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Looking at what fans had to say, many loved the unique duet between Green and James. A fan was even upset that she decided to pass on going to the bar that night. But for one fan, they insisted, “I tell people all the time. Make sure you go to Midtown to duck blind and losers live. You will have better luck there running into someone cool there than anywhere else in Nashville.”

And if the idea of catching a free performance of Green didn’t excite fans, the person added, ”Not to mention the staff are always so sweet and nice, and I love their food and they have great merch.”

With Losers Bar and Grill known for good food, live music, and the occasional celebrity appearance, Green’s surprise performance only added to the venue’s growing reputation. And with James by his side, the night was anything but ordinary.

(Photo by Larry McCormack/Disney via Getty Images)