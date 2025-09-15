Riley Green Confesses Who He’d Like To Collaborate With Next

Riley Green is arguably the most newsworthy country music artist currently in the game. If the man shaved his mustache, it would likely be the most notable piece of country music news that week. Heck, maybe even that month. All that being said, Riley Green is currently the talk of the town and likely will be for the foreseeable future due to his recent booming success and tabloid appeal.

Contrary to his tabloid appeal, Riley Green recently divulged who he had in mind for his next collaboration. And as we know, a collaboration is the very thing that set Riley Green on the platform he is now on. Regarding the matter, Riley Green recently spoke with Entertainment Focus after his show in Birmingham, England, during his sold-out Damn Country Music UK tour.

The interview covered everything from the nuances of Green’s catalog of music to how he deals with boredom and redundancy on the road. Amidst all these comments was Green’s answer as to who he wants to collaborate with next. Here is what he said.

Riley Green Wants to Collaborate With…

Toward the end of the interview, Entertainment Focus asked Green, “Is there a songwriter or an artist that you haven’t written with or sang with yet that you’d love to do something on your next album with?”

Green replied, “I’ve written with Jamey Johnson a little bit but I don’t think I’ve written with him enough. That’s another thing, too, you can’t force it when you are writing with someone like that. “If you write a song that’s OK, that’s great but you really wanna write something you really love with an artist like him and we haven’t quite got there yet so Jamey would be someone I’d really look forward to working with again,” added the “You Look Like You Love Me” singer.

Of course, those comments do not guarantee any future collaboration. However, per those comments, it won’t be all that surprising if Jamey Johnson appears on Riley Green’s next album. Although, as of now, there is no telling what that album will be or when it will be released, given that he just released one not too long ago back in August.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA