Kid Laroi Promotes New Single by Calling Former Manager Scooter Braun his “Last Mistake”

Kid Laroi is gearing up to release his next single titled “Thousand Miles,” out April 22. Amid this process, the young pop star has been sure to include TikTok as a part of his promotion—a pretty standard practice for a singer like Laroi. There is, however, a catch.

Laroi threw viewers for a loop by ending his TikTok video with a not-so-subtle jab at his former manager, Scooter Braun. You may know Braun as the manager of artists such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and more. You may also know him as the reason Taylor Swift re-recorded her songs as Taylor’s Versions after his company Ithaca Holdings, LLC purchased Big Machine (Swift’s original record label) and all of its recorded music assets, including Swift’s masters.

The clip first begins with Laroi playing a snippet of “Thousand Miles” with the lyrics Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make / I know I’m gon’ make tonight / And I will never change. With these lyrics, Laroi attempts to start a viral trend by encouraging viewers to respond to his audio. The singer uses the prompt “show me [your] last mistake. use this sound” as instructions. Laroi then shows fans his own mistake to get the trend started, and his mistake is… Scooter Braun.

A slideshow of Braun headshots and photos flash across the screen as Laroi’s self-proclaimed “mistake.”

Laroi first started working with Braun and his company, SB Projects, just one month before the release of his monstrously successful song “Stay,” which features another of Braun’s clients, Justin Bieber. During his stint with Braun, there seems to have been trouble in paradise. In a profile with Billboard, Laroi revealed that upon signing with Braun, the manager was not as involved with Laroi’s career as he had promised. Rather, the SB Projects president Allison Kaye was working closer with Laroi, and the two reportedly had “significant problems.”

Laroi has now signed with Adam Leber at Rebel Management as of September 2021, which was “a very easy pivot,” according to Billboard.

Braun did make a comment after parting ways with Laroi stating, “LAROI is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best. I’m proud of the historic success we had together in our short time—I am rooting for him always, and he knows that.”

Watch Laroi’s video about Braun below.

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WarnerMedia