Jack Antonoff Comments on Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato Leaving Scooter Braun

Over the last few weeks, a host of artists have chosen to leave Scooter Braun’s management company. So far, not many details have been shared about why Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have decided to cut ties with Braun. Jack Antonoff, like many, is wondering what is going on.

Videos by American Songwriter

Antonoff is one of the most in-demand producers in the music industry today. He is most known for his work with Taylor Swift, who is famously not on good terms with Braun. Antonoff took to his Instagram story to poke fun at the situation.

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner]

Antonoff posted a meme of the Sims game which features a mother ignoring her child that is on fire. “Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager,” Antonoff wrote in the caption.

Grande and Lovato announced that they were leaving Braun’s company on the same day. Lovato put out a statement that claimed she wanted to “go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects” while Grande’s split was less so explained. “NEWS: Ariana Grande has parted ways with Scooter Braun as her manager,” Puck News co-founder Matthew Belloni announced on Twitter.

His most famous client, Justin Bieber, appears to still be with Braun despite the slew of artists leaving.

Braun first fell into hot water in 2019, when he acquired Big Machine Label Group and, subsequently, Swift’s master recordings. Swift expressed interest in buying back her masters, but the label provided unfavorable conditions. Last year, Braun expressed regret for how things went down with Swift.

“I was excited to work with every artist on the label,” Braun said. “So when we finalized the deal, I started making phone calls to say, ‘Hey, I’m a part of this.’ And before I could even do that… all hell broke loose.

“I think a lot of things got lost in translation,” he continued. “I think that when you have a conflict with someone, it’s very hard to resolve it if you’re not willing to have a conversation. So the regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together.’ And I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know.”

jack antonoff only takes breaks from work for very important reasons. pic.twitter.com/v3XHXVaSOb — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) August 27, 2023

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)