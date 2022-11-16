King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 U.S. Residencies and Concert Film Screenings

Australian psych-garage rockers King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard arrive stateside in 2023 with more than just a handful of gigs. They are coming ready to rock residencies.

“USA, we love you,” the band wrote in a social media post. “So much so we’re coming back as soon as we can. We all waited so long for our last lap around the country it feels like a such a wild and exciting privilege to be coming back so soon.”

The band continued: “We like to keep things interesting, different, fun and unexpected for us but also for you, our fans. So we’ve hand picked some really unique venues around the country to camp out in for a few nights. Set up shop and really get to know the place. Yep, it’s a RESIDENCY tour.”

Their 2023 residency tour has the band playing three nights at some of the country’s most illustrious venues, including The Caverns and Red Rocks. Their U.S. trek will conclude with a three-hour marathon set at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Along with the tour announcement came news that screenings of Chunky Shrapnel, a concert film recorded on the band’s 2019 tour of Europe, will be held nationwide on December 7. “CHUNKY SHRAPNEL is finally getting the worldwide debut it deserves,” the band shared on social media. “This thing was always made for the big screen and we’re so pumped that it’ll be coming to an independent cinema near you in December.”

In their decade-plus career, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have released more than 20 albums. The band’s most recent trio of records – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava; Laminated Denim; and Changes – all dropped in October.

Jun. 1 Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

Jun. 2 Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

Jun. 3 Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

Jun. 7 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun. 8 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun. 11 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Jun. 12 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Jun. 13 Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Jun. 16 Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Jun. 17 Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Jun. 18 Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

Jun. 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Josh Brasted / WireImage