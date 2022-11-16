Jimmie Allen, Elle King & Rachel Smith to Co-Host Nashville’s NYE Special

Jimmie Allen and Elle King will helm New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

The country stars have been tapped to host the special, alongside Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith. Allen performed on the 2021 show where King was also scheduled to perform, but had to drop out last minute.

“When I got the call to host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” Allen says in a press release, adding that hosting a show is an opportunity he’s wanted “for a long time.” “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King & Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome. … I get to represent not only Nashville and country music but my home state of Delaware – primetime television on New Year’s Eve!”

Added King: “New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start. Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from Music City!”

Allen got some hosting practice in when he helped announce the 2023 Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday (Nov. 15). Prior to hosting duties on ET, Smith was raised in Clarksville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Smith won the Miss USA pageant in 2007 and represented the U.S. at Miss Universe that same year. She also attended Belmont University in Nashville.

Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn and Little Big Town are among the artists who will perform at the NYE bash, airing live on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Photo: ABC/Karen Neal

