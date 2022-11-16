Take a Trip Through the States with Songs for Colorado—America’s Songbook

Every state across the country has its own type of music that makes it what it is. In a multi-part series, American Songwriter will take a look at each of the 50 states and the music that emanates from each of the various and unique landscapes.

Next stop: Colorado

From the eastern plains to the Rocky Mountains, Colorado abounds with vivid landscapes, endless activities among the great outdoors, and a variety of music to soundtrack it all and give you that Rocky Mountain high.

Making up America’s Songbook, here is a playlist of songs for Colorado about the state and by the statesmen.

1. “Rocky Mountain High”—John Denver

It would be impossible to make a playlist for Colorado and not mention John Denver. The New Mexico-born artist had a longtime love affair with the state, writing “Rocky Mountain High” as an ode to the Centennial State. The song and Colorado have since been inseparable.

For years, “Rocky Mountain High” was Colorado’s unofficial anthem, but it became one of the two official state songs in 2007.

2. “You Found Me” – The Fray

Formed in 2002 by Denver-natives, Isaac Slade and Joe King, The Fray have been gracing the Billboard charts and receiving international acclaim for twenty years.

But before then, a couple of the band’s early members were leading worship services at local churches. From there, they began jam sessions that would turn into something more, representing Colorado along the way.

Playlist for Colorado

“Rocky Mountain High” – John Denver



“Get Out of Denver” – Bob Seger



“Steady Love” – India Arie

“Colorado” – Linda Ronstadt



“Sweet Emotion” – Aerosmith



“Rocky Mountain Way” – Joe Walsh

“Lucky Old Colorado” – Merle Haggard



“Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead” – Warren Zevon

“Colorado Bluebird Sky” – The String Cheese Incident



“September” – Earth, Wind, and Fire



“Lucky Denver Mint” – Jimmy Eat World

“Colorado” – Lotus



“Boulder to Birmingham” – Emmylou Harris



“Colorado Cool-Aid” – Johnny Paycheck



“A Mile High In Denver” – Jimmy Buffett



“Someday Soon” – Judy Collins



“Colorado” – The Flying Burrito Brothers



“My Crime” – Canned Heat

“Colorado” – Chevy Chase



“You Found Me” – The Fray



“Colorado Girl” – Townes Van Zandt



“Denver” – Willie Nelson



“Tornado of Souls” – Megadeth



“Ludlow Massacre” – Woody Guthrie



“Makes Me Wonder” – Maroon 5

Photo by Gettyimages.com