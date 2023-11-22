KISS Celebrating Final Concerts with Series of NYC Takeover Events & Promotions

With KISS set to wrap up its illustrious touring career with a pair of final concerts on December 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden, the band has lined up a variety of special activities and events to commemorate the historic shows. The costumed rockers’ New York City takeover will span five days, kicking off on Wednesday, November 29, and running through Monday, December 3.

Among the events and promotions taking place on November 29 will be the New York Rangers ‘KISS’ Game Night at Madison Square Garden. The game, which will see the Rangers hockey team face off against the Detroit Red Wings, will feature special KISS-themed activities and limited-edition KISS x Rangers merch sold at the concession stands.

That same day, the RIPNDIP NYC apparel store at 620 Broadway will begin selling exclusive KISS x RIPNDIP items.

From November 29 to December 1, the New York Post will co-sponsor a promotion that will feature KISS-branded tricycles. Ambassadors will be handing out custom cookies and commemorative newspaper wraps.

On November 30, a KISS pop-up store will open at 248 West 37th St. and sell a variety of memorabilia, clothing, accessories, and more. The store, which is located a few blocks from Madison Square Garden, will be open through December 3.

Also on the 30th, a KISS taxi fleet will launch, featuring uniquely designed KISS-themed cabs that will be driving throughout New York City.

Running from November 30 through December 2 will be a series of KISS-branded digital ads viewable throughout the Penn Station area.

Meanwhile, on December 1 and 2, the Inked NYC tattoo parlor located at 150 West 22nd St. will offer free KISS temporary tattoos from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and face painting from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Even before the takeover officially begins, special KISS Metro Cards will be available for purchase at Penn Station and Herald Square Station beginning on Monday, November 27.

“We’re thrilled to be performing our final shows at MSG since the band originated in New York City over 50 years ago,” KISS said in a statement. “We are thankful for our long legacy of fans, the KISS Army, and excited to be celebrating through these activations.”

To check out the full list of KISS takeover events, promotions, and activities, visit KISSOnline.com.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, fans who can’t attend the band’s final concert on December 2 in person, will be able to watch the performance as a pay-per-view event. PPV.com will be streaming the concert, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, with tickets priced at $39.99, not including applicable taxes and service fees.

Leading up to the Madison Square Garden concerts, KISS has six other shows left on its End of the Road farewell tour—tonight, November 21, in Kanata, Ontario, Canada; November 22 in Toronto; November 24 in Knoxville, Tennessee; November 25 in Indianapolis; and November 27 in Rosemont, Illinois.