Green Day The Saviors Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets

Earlier this month, American rock band Green Day announced The Saviors Tour, which is set to kick off in 2024. The international tour will span several countries. Tour dates in Spain, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and the United States have all been announced, but the band could announce additional dates as the tour approaches.

A ton of supporting bands, such as The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas, Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, The Donots, Maid of Age, and The Interrupters will be joining Green Day on the road. The tour will feature a massive number of tour dates that include venues as well as festivals around North America and Europe.

The upcoming massive tour will be a celebration of 30 years of the band’s hit album Dookie (1994) and 20 years of American Idiot (2004). It will also be themed after the band’s 14th studio album SAVIORS, which will be released on January 19, 2024. The Saviors Tour will launch on May 30, 2024 in Minto Do Gozo, Spain at the O Son Do Camiño festival. The tour will finally wrap up on September 28 in San Diego, California at Petco Park.

In the recent press release for the tour, the group was quite ecstatic about the upcoming release of their new album. According to Green Day, the album itself is meant to be enjoyed live via the upcoming tour. “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together,” the press release noted, “So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Green Day, the legendary punk rock trio comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, has been pretty consistent about touring annually. However, 2022 and 2023 yielded fewer tour dates and performances than fans would have liked. The Saviors Tour will be a major one, not only celebrating decades of the band’s top two studio albums but also their first album in four years, SAVIORS. Fans can anticipate a setlist packed with hits from these iconic albums, as well as new material from their eagerly awaited SAVIORS.

The band’s enthusiasm for SAVIORS is contagious, considering that the album is “meant to be rocked live, together.” This is more than simply another Green Day tour; it’s an exploration of Green Day’s musical history and the impact they’ve had on alternative rock music. The Saviors Tour will give fans a chance to see Green Day as they’ve evolved, while still getting a chance to enjoy the songs that defined a generation as the band continues to push the limits of punk rock.

* Featuring The Smashing Pumpkins, The Linda Lindas, and Rancid

July 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

August 1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

August 3 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 5 – New York, NY – Citi Field

August 7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

August 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

August 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

August 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

August 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

August 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

August 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

August 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

September 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

September 4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

September 7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

September 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

September 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

September 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

September 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

September 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

September 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

* Featuring Nothing But Thieves, Donuts, The Hives, Maid of Ace, and The Interrupters

May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino

June 1 – Madrid, Spain – Road to Rio Babel

June 5 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

June 7 – Nurnberg, Germany – Rock im Park

June 8 – Nurburgring, Germany – Rock am Ring

June 10 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

June 11 – Hamburg, Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

June 15 – Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield Festival

June 16 – Milan, Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura

June 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

June 19 – Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome

June 21 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford

June 23 – Isle of Wight, UK – Isle of Wight Festival

June 25 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

June 29 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

