Oak Ridge Boys Honored With Tennessee Music Pathways Marker at Entrance of Grove Theater in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Boys were the latest Tennessee-based musicians to receive a Tennessee Music Pathways marker. The dedication ceremony took place on November 20 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban were there to represent the band.

However, Golden and Sterban weren’t alone for the occasion according to Music Row. Family members of former Oak Ridge Boys members Wally Fowler and Lon “Deacon” Freeman were also in attendance. Additionally, Tennessee Representative John Reagan and Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch were on hand during the unveiling.

The Oak Ridge Boys formed in the 1940s as the Oak Ridge Quartet. Originally, they were a Southern Gospel vocal group. Then, in the early 60s, they shifted focus and became a country group. The band has seen several lineup changes over the years. However, the current lineup of Golden, Sterban, Duane Allen, and Joe Bonsall is responsible for the group’s most popular output.

“It was a special day. Being part of this remarkable group is something I never take for granted,” Golden said. “Our journey has been uniquely blessed and one that very few have had the opportunity to achieve.” Then, he added, “I am thankful to Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, and Richard Sterban for their contributions to the Oak Ridge Boys, along with our band and co-workers.”

“I can’t think of anywhere I would rather have been than at the Grove Theater in Oak Ridge with the kind folks at the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development who worked so hard to design this marker,” Sterban said. “The Oak Ridge Boys as a group goes back 80 years to the original members, Wally Fowler, Lon “Deacon” Freeman, Curly Kinsey, and Johnny New. We have never forgotten them or their contributions. It has been a privilege to build on that,” he added.

Tennessee Music Pathways, an initiative by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development celebrates the musical history of the state. The markers honor people, places, and events that impacted the state’s musical legacy.

Seven genres call Tennesse home: blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll. Each has a dedicated Pathway as well as hundreds of historical markers. Learn more about the initiative, where to find the markers, and more on the Music Pathways website.